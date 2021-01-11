Kellsey Pieples, of Indiana, and Gregory Lucas, of Bethel Park, were united in marriage on Nov. 7, 2020, at Seven Springs Mountain Resort, Champion, by Bernice McCutcheon, retired district justice.
The bride, who was given in marriage by her parents, is the daughter of Linda and Timothy Pieples. The groom is the son of Diane and Robert Lucas, of Indiana.
Kellsey graduated from Indiana Area Senior High School in 2011 and received her Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 2015.
She works as a veterinary assistant at Banfield Pet Hospital in Caste Village, Pittsburgh.
Gregory is a 2009 graduate of Indiana Area Senior High School. He attended Robert Morris University, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in 2013 and his MBA in 2014.
He is employed as a senior tax accountant at Ansys in Canonsburg.
Lindsey Pieples, of Indiana, was the maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Emily Manecke, of Morgantown, W.Va.; Amanda Wagner, Indiana; Kayla Bell, Bellefonte; Sara Stoudt, Northampton, Mass.; and Megan Surra, Indiana.
Chris Lucas, of Albany, N.Y., brother of the groom, served as the best man.
Groomsmen were Jon Mateer, St. Augustine, Fla.; Joel Bender, Pittsburgh; Phil Toward, Pittsburgh; Tony Jordan, Austin, Texas; and Jim Davis, Pittsburgh.
A reception will be held on May 7, 2021, at Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Champion with music provided by Soundwaves Event Group, Pittsburgh.
A wedding trip is planned for Henderson Park Inn, Destin, Fla.
The couple resides in Bethel Park.