S. Ryan Wingrove and Joshua Barber, both of Indiana, were united in marriage on June 18, 2022, at The Home Farm Barn, Indiana, with the Honorable Judge Valarie Costanzo officiating.
The bride, who was given in marriage by her parents, is the daughter of Ralph and Marsha “Sam” Wingrove, of Indiana.
She is a 2008 graduate of Indiana Area Senior High School, a 2012 graduate of the University of Miami with a Bachelor of Arts degree and a 2015 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh with a law degree.
She is employed as an Associate Attorney at Holsinger, Clark and Armstrong, P.C. in Indiana.
The groom is the son of Chris and Debra Barber, of Indiana.
He is a 1997 graduate of Indiana Area Senior High School and a 2002 graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Josh has been an employee of Environmental Pest Management of Indiana since 2016.
A reception was held at The Home Farm Barn in Indiana.
The couple resides in Indiana.