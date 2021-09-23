Madison Zuranik and Jacob Shank, of Smicksburg, were united in marriage on Sept. 4, 2021, at the Harmon Covered Bridge in Indiana County.
The bride, who was given in marriage by her parents, is the daughter of Marilyn Zuranik and James Zuranik, of New Bethlehem. The groom is the son of Theresa and Thomas Shank, of Smicksburg.
Madison is a 2013 graduate of Redbank Valley High School. She is employed by S&T Bank in Indiana.
Jacob is a 2014 graduate of Marion Center High School and ICTC for welding.
He is employed as a welder at Mark TK Welding in Kittanning.
Jessica Orr, of Creekside, was the maid of honor. Taylor Zuranik, Angela Berger and Alex Pore were the bridesmaids.
Tyler Orr, of Creekside, was the best man. Michael Eyler, Tony Potts and Jesse Houser served as groomsmen.
A reception was held at the Kittanning Township Volunteer Fire Department.
The couple honeymooned with a road trip along the coast of Maine. They reside in Smicksburg.