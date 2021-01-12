Brooke Semelsberger, of Northern Cambria, and Corbin Corrente, of Portage, were united in marriage on July 25, 2020, at Prince of Peace Roman Catholic Church, Northern Cambria, with Father Brian Warchola and Father Matthew Baum officiating.
The bride, who was given in marriage by her father, is the daughter of Scott and Carolyn Semelsberger, of Northern Cambria, and the granddaughter of Daniel and Carol Antos, of Northern Cambria, and Edward and Pat Semelsberger, of Homer City.
The groom is the son of Russell and Patricia Corrente, of Portage.
Brooke is a 2014 graduate of Bishop Carroll Catholic High School and a 2018 graduate of St. Francis University, where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology and health science. Brooke received her Master of Occupational Therapy degree in 2019 from St. Francis University.
She is employed as a school-based licensed occupational therapist at Camco Physical and Occupational Therapy, LLC, Johnstown.
Corbin is a 2010 graduate of Portage Area High School and a 2014 graduate of Penn State University, University Park, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering.
He is employed as a mechanical engineer at Navmar Applied Sciences, Johnstown.
The bride was accompanied by her sister Alexa Brown, of Northern Cambria, as matron of honor. Her sister, Caroline Semelsberger, of Northern Cambria, acted as maid of honor.
Bridesmaids were Taylor Ostinowsky, of Ebensburg, cousin of the bride; Taylor Farabaugh, of Loretto, friend of the bride; Brielle Corrente, of Monroeville, cousin of the groom; Haley Krug, of Pinehurst, N.C., friend of the bride; Paige Billetdeaux, of Pittsburgh, friend of the bride; and Madison Ostinowsky, of Ebensburg, cousin of the bride.
Ella Wildauer, of Summerhill, cousin of the bride, was the flower girl and Colin Bracken, of Portage, cousin of the groom, was the ring bearer.
The best men were Connor Corrente, of Hershey, and Courtland Corrente, of Portage, both brothers of the groom
Groomsmen were Scotty Semelsberger, of Northern Cambria, brother of the bride; Matthew Brown, of Northern Cambria, brother-in-law of the bride; Ryan Scoran, Doug Burkett, Zack Rozansky and Cody Warner, all of Portage, friends of the groom.
Altar Server was Annie Bracken, of Portage, cousin of the groom.
Music for the ceremony was provided by vocalist Sydney Petro, organist Evonne Yanzetich-Homway and trumpeter Anastazia Hall.
Scripture was read by Georgette Ostinowsky, of Ebensburg, aunt of the bride; Jeanne Yahner, of Northern Cambria, cousin of the bride; and Rick Bem, of Portage, uncle of the groom. Program attendants were Andrew Ostinowsky, of Ebensburg, and Alyssa Yahner, of Northern Cambria, both cousins of the bride.
A reception was held at the Chetremon Golf Course and Event Venue, Cherry Tree, with music provided by Color My World Entertainment, Johnstown.
The couple honeymooned in the Outer Banks in North Carolina and will be traveling to Maui, Hawaii, this year.
They reside in Ebensburg.