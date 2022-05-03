May Mart
Submitted photo

Members of the Indiana Garden Club met recently for a May Mart planning session. It will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 20, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 21. Admission is $1. Children can attend for free. Pictured from left are Candace Joseph, Debbie Beisel, Kate King, Pat Prushnok, Barb Cerovich, Connie Spidell, Barb Barber, Judy Bouton, Chris O’Hara, Jacquie Gentile, Art Richards, Sandy Daumit, Jan Berls, Karen Addleman, Tammy Glavich, Marguerite Carty, Margie Bucci and Jonelle Dongilla.