APOLLO — The Apollo-Ridge Vikings are on a roll.
Now they have to put the brakes on for a week.
Apollo-Ridge cruised to its third straight win, dominating Burrell, 56-7, in a WPIAL non-conference rivalry game Friday night at Owens Field.
The Vikings improved to 3-0, but now they have to sit for a week because the game they were supposed to play next weekend was postponed long ago when Summit Academy decided it was not going to play football amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Apollo-Ridge breezed past Burrell, scoring two touchdowns in each quarter behind senior quarterback Jake Fello and senior wide receiver Klay Fitzroy. Fello threw five touchdown passes, with three going to the 6-foot-4 Fitzroy that covered 57, 9 and 41 yards.
Fello finished 17-for-25 for 291 yards. Fitzroy raked in 10 of those balls for 209 yards.
The two have formed the top quarterback-receiver tandem in the area. Fello has completed 60 percent of his passes, going 38-for-58 for 657 yards with 10 touchdowns and no interceptions. Fitzroy has area highs in receptions with 22 and receiving touchdowns with six. He is averaging 19.7 yards per catch, and Fello is averaging 17.3 yards per completion and 11.3 per attempt.
Apollo-Ridge finished with 459 yards, with 168 coming from the running game. Logan Harmon, who was used sparingly, finished with 58 yards on 10 carries and scored the opening touchdown of the game on a 19-yard jaunt.
Harmon, also a senior, has 42 carries for 327 yards for a hefty 7.8 per-carry average. He has scored an area-high six rushing touchdowns despite being used sparingly — or not at all — in the second half of three romps.
Keighton Reese (8 yards) and Nick Curci (11) also caught touchdown passes and combined for 54 rushing yards.
The Apollo-Ridge substitutes took over in the fourth quarter and a couple freshmen tacked on touchdowns, with Karter Schrock bolting 15 yards and Alex Wurmb’s making a perfect read on a pass interception he took 30 yards to the end zone.
The Vikings are averaging 433.3 yards and 49.3 points per game with wins over Ligonier Valley (44-7), Freeport (48-14) and Burrell.
Apollo-Ridge plays host to Shady Side Academy on Oct. 9 in its homecoming game.