Marion Center’s fast start faded quickly.
Marion Center opened the second night of pool play in the Indiana County Youth Legion playoffs by scoring six runs in its first at-bat.
Armstrong more than doubled that in the bottom of the first, scoring 13 runs en route to an 18-8 victory in five innings. The third seed improved to 2-0 in Pool B.
The winners banged out 16 hits led by Anderson Fabian, who went 3-for-3 with an RBI. Aiden Morando drove in three runs, and Jonas Miller had two hits and an RBI.
Garrett Brumaugh, who took over on the mound in the third inning and finished the game, was credited with the win. He struck out five and did not issue a walk.
Blair Park led Marion Center with two hits and two RBIs.
On Monday, Armstrong plays at S.W. Jack, which is 2-0 in pool play, and Marion Center (0-2) visits Young Township (0-2).
HOMER CITY 14, KOVACIK INSURANCE 4: Homer City got off to a fast start and picked up its first win in two pool play games.
The Bears jumped out to a 9-2 lead after three innings and tacked on five runs in the fifth to end the game due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Noah Turk had a big game for Homer City, going 3-for-4 with six RBIs and three runs scored. Dom Shimko cranked out two hits and drove in three runs, and Nate Birchal, Nash Budner and Brady Frazer stroked two hits apiece. Homer City finished with 14 hits.
Skyler Lewber had two of Kovacik’s seven hits.
Brayden Rado picked up the win. He struck out four and walked two.
Homer City welcomes Brookville (2-0) on Monday. Kovacik Insurance (0-2) visits Mahoning Valley (1-1) on Monday.
BROOKVILLE FIREMAN’S CLUB 13, MAHONING VALLEY 7: Mahoning Valley appeared well on its way to a 2-0 start in Pool A, but fifth-seeded Brookville Fireman’s Club turned the tables on the top seed,
After falling behind 7-3, Brookville scored 10 runs over the final three innings and pulled off the upset.
Ladd Blake went 4-for-5 with two RBIs, Luke Burton finished 3-for-5 with three RBIs, and Joel Burton picked up three RBIs for the winners. Sergio Sotillo, batting leadoff, had two hits and three runs scored, and Landon Marrara added a couple RBIs.
Blake posted the win in relief. He offset seven walks with seven strikeouts.
For Mahoning Valley, Logan Moore had two hits and two RBIs, Landon Temchulla stroked two hits and drove in a run, and Max Burkett had two hits.
Logan Moore, the middle of three Brookville pitchers, suffered the loss.
On Monday, Brookville (1-1) visits Homer City, and Mahoning Valley (1-1) welcomes Kovacik Insurance.
SENIOR LEGION
MURRYSVILLE 15, HOMER CITY 14: Homer City’s comeback fell short, doomed by Murrysville’s nine-run fourth inning, but the Bearcats gave the second seed all it could handle in the Westmoreland County Senior Legion playoffs.
Murrysville held off the seventh seed, two games to one.
“We had that one bad inning,” Homer City coach Scott Bauer said, “and it’s just snowballed.”
Homer City led 7-4 before Murrysville launched its big inning, which included three hits, three walks, a hit batsman and an error.
The Bearscats scored four runs the next inning to pull within two at 13-11, but Murrysville added singled runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings to extend the lead to five. Homer City scored three times in the seventh on Michael Krejocic’s two-run single and Adam Cowburn’s RBI single, but Murrysville recorded the final two outs with the tying run on second and the go-ahead run on first.
Andrew Ruddock led Homer City with three hits and two RBIs. Krejocic finished with two hits and three RBIs, and Cowburn had two hits and an RBI. Kadin Homer tripled.
Blake Bertucci powered Murrysville with two hits and three RBIs. Austin Kerns added two hits and two RBIs, and Brody Reese belted two hits and drove in a run. Cole Brinker picked up three RBIs and Joshua Siegal added two.
Brinker, the second Murrysville pitcher, tossed 41/3 innings and got the win.
Homer suffered the loss in relief of Krejocic. Alex Bauer finished.
The Bearcats got a late start to the season while Indiana was playing in the PIAA playoffs. Several members of the IHS team play for Homer City and weren’t available until after the Indians’ loss in the state semifinals.
After the late start, Homer City squeezed in eight games in seven days.
“I’m really happy with where we started last year and where we are this year,” Bauer said. “We were one run away from going to regionals. We competed well. We went through that grind early and were just trying to get games in and trying to compete and win, but with no time in between we were just exhausted trying to get games in.”
Homer City closed the season at 10-12-1. Murrysville (16-5) advanced to play Latrobe.
“They left it all on the field and I’m proud of them,” Bauer said. “It was a fun game, and I’m happy for that group of boys. They competed all year and had a lot of fun. It was a successful season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.