Penns Manor, River Valley split meet
KENWOOD — Penns Manor split narrow decisions with River Valley in a Heritage Conference cross country dual meet Monday.
Penns Manor took the girls’ meet, 28-29, and improved to 3-2. Alaina Grondin led the way with a first-place time of 24 minutes, 14 seconds. Savannah Orner came in next 20 seconds later. Kyleigh Coy (28:50) was sixth and Isabella Wenzel (31:02) was eighth.
River Valley took six spots in the top 10, paced by Mia Duncan in third at 24:44. She was followed by Callie Reaugh (25:48) in fourth, Lexy Kepple (26:12) in fifth, Kira Olenchick (28:54) in seventh, Olivia Stiles (31:24) in ninth and Emma Prenni (31:49) in 10th.
In the boys’ meet, River Valley scored a 16-20 win behind Frankie Benko, who finished first in 21:30. Chase Stuchal (23:52) was third, Cole Stuchal (25:07) fifth and Austin Deyarmin (27:00) seventh.
Cole Jarvie led Penns Manor (2-3) in second place at 22:07. Jonathan Chilenski (24:27) was fourth, Isaac Barnhart (26:30) sixth and Aaron Lowman (30:09) eighth.
Indiana tennis recognizes seniors
Indiana recognized 11 seniors at the First Commonwealth Bank Courts prior to the last home match of the season against defending PIAA Class 2A champion Knoch and dropped a 5-0 decision on Monday.
Indiana’s seniors are Bernadette Batuncang, Jenna Conrad, Sarah Kelly, Abigail Killam, Kate Kuzneski, Mackenzie McGee, Melanie Navaratna, Cayetana Negro, Yasbira Sparr, Carly Wang and Alexandra Williams.
“This is one of the largest senior groups for an Indiana tennis team in recent history,” coach Phil Palko said. “This group has been fun to work with and features a number of first-year players (Williams and Sparr), an exchange student (Negro) and players with multiple years on the team (Batuncang, Conrad, Kelly, Killam, Kuzneski, McGee, Navaratna and Wang). The seniors are very academically talented, with the team overall being one of the top GPA sports teams at Indiana, an annual recognition bestowed by the athletic director’s office. Mackenzie and Kate represented Indiana at the Section 3-AA doubles tournament last week, coming within one match of qualifying for the WPIAL tournament.”
Indiana managed to win only two games against Knoch.
“Knoch has a very talented team with a group of players and a coach that are great ambassadors for high school tennis,” Palko said. “It was fantastic to be able to match up extra matches for our seniors as Knoch is one of the few teams at the AA level in the WPIAL that have as large a roster as Indiana. Nance Conlon, the Knoch coach, and I have a similar approach in offering opportunities to a large team. Some coaches would cut players to limit numbers, and neither of us do that. We finished up the team match just as the sun was setting on the courts, which is a cool way to end the careers of a nice group of seniors.”
Wildcats, Stingers win matches
HOMER CITY — Homer-Center edged past Purchase Line, 25-13, 25-22, 25-23, in a Heritage Conference girls’ volleyball match played Monday.
Marlee Kochman registered nine kills and nine blocks to lead the Wildcats. Meegan Williams turned in six kills, and Ashlyn Kerr had six kills and five blocks. Mya Fatula spurred the back line with 18 digs.
- MARION CENTER — Shawna Cook and Addison Gromley combined for 23 kills in Marion Center’s 17-25, 25-22, 25-12, 25-23 win over United in a Heritage Conference match on Monday.
Abbey Smulik fueled the offense with 19 assists, and Maggie Shadle came up with 13 digs.
United won the junior varsity match, 22-25, 25-19, 15-11.
Marion Center won the ninth-grade match, 25-7, 25-12, and the seventh- and eighth-grade match, 25-12, 25-5.
Bowman’s advances to Over-40 semifinals
Bowman Land Surveying bounced back from a 5-1 deficit for a 6-5 victory over George’s Pro Shop in the Indiana Over-40 League baseball playoffs on Sunday at the White Township Recreation Complex.
Bowman’s led 1-0 after two innings on a single by Scott Bowman that drove in Terry Noble, but George’s scored five runs in the top of third inning on four consecutive hits and two errors.
In the third, Bowman’s added a run and then scored three times in the fifth to tie the game at 5. Charles Waller delivered the big blow with a game-tying two-run single.
Tony Sottile came through in the sixth inning with an RBI single to knock in the winning run. Sottile finished with two hits, and Waller went 3-for-3 with three RBIs.
Craig Ardelean had two hits for George’s Pro Shop.
Bowman’s plays Arbor Pros in the semifinals Sunday at 2 p.m. Arbor Pros advanced with a 16-8 win over CH Fields.
In the other semifinal, Ferguson Monuments faces Brunzies. Ferguson’s advanced with a 7-1 win over Bob’s Pizza, and Brunzies edged the Bullpen Bulls, 4-3.
Apollo-Ridge scores pair of shutouts
APOLLO — Apollo-Ridge outscored Jeannette and Obama Academy, 22-0, in WPIAL girls’ soccer matches.
The Vikings rolled over Jeannette, 12-0, in a Section 1-A match Monday. Paige Crawford, Kyra Myers and Cassidy Ryan scored two goals apiece, and Emily Tones, Delaney Fitzroy, Maggie Schuffert, Sydney Durancik, Jaden Mull and Grace Richards each had one. Jessica Ross handed out two assists, and Fitzroy, Crawford and Durancik each had one.
Sydney McCray and Mirabella Andree each made one save in goal.
In a non-section match against Class 3A Obama Academy, Apollo-Ridge scored 10 goals, with Ross, Durancik, Sophie Yard and Andree scoring twice each. Crawford and Grace Richards tacked on the other goals. Fitzroy and Schuffert each had two assists, and Ross and Mull each had one.
McCray made three saves and Durancik had one.
IJHS closes season with tie
Indiana rallied for a 2-2 tie against Connellsville in its final junior high girls’ soccer game of the season on Thursday at the White Township Recreation Complex.
Indiana grabbed the early lead on Sydney Anderson’s goal off an assist from Claire Stewart.
Connellsville scored two unanswered goals to take the lead, and Sophia Scardina scored the tying goal on a penalty shot after Connellsville was charged with a handball in the box.
Julia Antonacci and Jayla Peterson split time in goal.
Indiana finished with a 3-3-2 record.