Indiana falls to Knoch again
BUTLER — Indiana lost to Knoch for the second straight day, 5-3, in a WPIAL Class 4A Section 1 baseball game at Pullman Park on Tuesday.
Branden Kanick started the game off with a single and later came around to score to give Indiana an early 1-0 lead.
Each team went scoreless in the second, but Knoch’s bats came alive in the third. Eli Sutton smacked a single to tie up the game. Zach McMillen followed with an RBI, and Brady Wozniak raked an RBI double to make it 3-1.
Angelo DeLeonardis’ sacrifice fly brought home McMillen for a 4-1 lead in the third.
Indiana scored once off an error in the fifth, but Knoch responded with a run in the bottom half of the inning.
Indiana cut the deficit to two in the top of the sixth before Knoch’s Brayden Hageter finished off the win.
Branden Yanity took the loss.
Indiana (7-5-1) visits Homer-Center on Saturday.
Indiana cruises in softball game
Indiana beat Woodland Hills, 11-0 in 4½ innings, in a WPIAL Class 5A Section 1 softball game Tuesday.
Indiana led 3-0 before scoring eight runs in the fourth inning and bringing the mercy rule into effect after the next half-inning.
The Indians managed only five hits and took advantage of five errors and five walks. Sara Zimmerman tripled and scored three runs, and Taylor Wood and Olivia Zimmerman doubled. Wood and Lauren Carloni each scored two runs. Carloni also drove in two runs, and Wood, Chloe McHugh and Olivia Zimmerman each knocked in one.
Olivia Zimmerman struck out 14, walked one and yielded only one hit in posting the victory.
Woodland Hills fell to 1-4.
Indiana, 7-5 overall and 4-4 in the section, plays host to Franklin Regional on Thursday.
Homer-Center picks up non-conference win
WESTOVER — Homer-Center beat Harmony, 15-3, in a non-conference softball game Tuesday.
Homer-Center took control by scoring seven runs in the second inning. Mya Fatula, Ashlyn Kerr, Julia King, McKenna Kishlock and Isabela Bence each drove in runs during the inning.
Breanna Zenisek, Kishlock and King each finished with two hits.
King picked up the win, striking out 11 and walking one.
Homer-Center (1-5) plays at Blairsville on Friday.
Cambria Heights tops Colts in softball
PATTON — Cambria Heights knocked off Northern Cambria, 9-3, in a non-conference girls’ softball game Tuesday.
Cambria Heights’ Jenna Serafin and Paige Jones combined to hold Northern Cambria in check while striking out 11 and walking one. Serafin, who pitched five innings, picked up the win and allowed all six Northern Cambria hits.
Kayla Boring suffered the loss. Kenzie Formeck hit a home run and finished with two hits and two RBIs for Northern Cambria.
Jones and Arianna Westrick each went 3-for-4 for Cambria Heights, which improved to 8-1. Westrick drove in four runs.
Northern Cambria (4-6) plays at Purchase Line today.
West Shamokin sweeps Guilfoyle
NuMINE — West Shamokin swept Bishop Guilfoyle, 25-15, 25-13, 25-19, in a District 6 boys’ volleyball match Tuesday.
Eric Spencer handed out 24 assists, served three aces and had five kills for West Shamokin. Evan Cornish had eight kills and six digs, and Owen Stover had eight kills.
West Shamokin improved to 7-2 overall and 6-0 in league play.
The Wolves visit Forest Hills on Thursday.
Blackhawks win soccer match
The Indiana Blackhawks U18 boys’ travel soccer team defeated TSUnited, 7-0, on Sunday.
Vince Belice scored two goals and had an assist for Indiana. Isaac Myers and Lee Rosenberger also scored two goals each. Elliot Hill chipped in the other goal. Josh Glaser added two assists, and David Scardina, Brock Petras and Ethan Miller each added one.
Ethan Kutz recorded the shutout in goal.
Indiana wins junior varsity game
Indiana beat Knoch, 9-4, in a junior varsity baseball game Tuesday.
Indiana scored in the opening inning and tacked on three runs in the second when Caleb Gittings, Tristan Redinger and Landon Kodman drove in runs.
Kadin Homer was credited with the victory. He allowed six hits and four runs over 42/3 innings and struck out three. Trevor Smith pitched the final 21/3 innings in relief.
Andrew McGee went 3-for-4, and Gittings and Redinger each had two hits.