United drops first match in PIAA duals
HERSHEY — United lost its opening match at the PIAA Class 2A Team Duals tournament on Thursday, falling to Saucon Valley, 42-21, at the Giant Center.
Four United wrestlers scored victories for the District 6 champion against the District 11 runner-up. Jacob Sombronski scored a pin at 107 pounds, and Colton Henning followed suit at 133. Chloe Stiles won by decision at 114 pounds, and Zachary Travis did likewise at 172.
United was set to wrestle Honesdale today in the consolation round. Honesdale lost to Burgettstown, 34-27, on Thursday.
Indiana closes dual-meet season with win
Indiana closed its dual-meet season at 8-8 by defeating Knoch, 56-18, in a high school wrestling match Wednesday.
Indiana won eight of the 10 contested matches. Nico Fanella (114 pounds), Tuscan Blystone (139), Kevin Liu (145), Will Turner (145), Dominic Fanella (160) and Alvin Liu (189) scored pins. Carter Putt (121) won by technical fall, and Jacob Snyder (127) won by decision.
Indiana competes in section tournament action Feb. 18 at Greensburg Salem.
Homer-Center swimmers hold tri-meet
Homer-Center closed the regular season by splitting a triangular girls’ swim meet with Bellefonte and Penns Valley on Wednesday at IUP’s John A. Pidgeon Natatorium.
Homer-Center topped Penns Valley, 55-24, and lost to Bellefonte, 66-28.
Notable swims for the Wildcats included a first-place finish in the 200 freestyle and a second-place finish in the 500 freestyle by Morgan Nagy; second-place finishes by Grace Frazer in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke; and a second-place finish in the 100 backstroke by Ava King.
The Homer-Center boys lost to Bellefonte, 59-19, and tied Penns Valley, 32-32. Notable performances were recorded by Landon Shoup with a second-place finish in the 500 freestyle and a third-place finish in the 100 breaststroke; and third-place finishes by Isaac Ditter in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
The biggest time drop of the meet for the girls came from Lizzy Johnson, who took 11 seconds off her 100 freestyle time. For the boys, Landon Shoup dropped 13.21 seconds in his 500 freestyle.
In addition, Vanessa Uher took 1.02 seconds off her 50 freestyle time to qualify for the District 6 meet.
Homer-Center competes Saturday at the Mark Hess Invitational at IUP. The Wildcats travel to Penn State on March 3 and 4 for the District 6 meet.
Indiana shooters compete in WPIAL match
Five Indiana shooters placed at the WPIAL Rilfe Championships on Thursday
Rylee Warfel finished 62nd with a 197-8x. She was followed by Sarah Genchur in 67th with a 196-9x, Andrew Beatty in 75th with a 194-7x, Gavin Dicken in 78th at 192-10x, and Ryan Shaffer in 81st with a 190-4x.
There were 82 shooters in the field.
Riley Dunn of McGuffey shot a 200-19x with five perfect center shots to win the WPIAL title. Butler won the team title.