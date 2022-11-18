Ashton Courvina is a top-performing leader and athlete at Penns Manor High School. He is the eldest of two and has one younger sister. His mother is a registered nurse for 365 Hospice, his father works in special education and his stepdad is a correctional officer.
Courvina has played football since seventh grade and has served as the varsity football captain his junior and senior years.
“As captain, I try to keep my teammates in line,” he said. “You definitely have to be someone that the younger kids will look up to and respect. I’ve learned a lot about responsibility.”
“Athletics are a big part of what I’ve done since I was young,” he continued. “I love the competing aspect and being a part of a team.”
Courvina’s guidance counselor and football coach Joseph Packer had this to say about the teen’s athletic prowess and leadership on the field: “Ashton is a team player who is willing to take on any role he is asked and strives to do his best wherever he is placed. His hard work and winning attitude helped our team achieve some of its best seasons on record.”
Off the field, Courvina has been class president his junior and senior years. He is a member of National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America club and the Students Against Destructive Decisions club.
“I’ve been doing SADD for four years,” he said. “It’s important to raise awareness and make sure everyone is staying safe and making good decisions.”
When asked if his involvement with FBLA stems from an interest in business, he said, “Not really. I want to see if the club sparks anything.”
Courvina maintains a 3.8 GPA. His favorite subjects are English and history.
“I’m learning about old British literature right now and it’s interesting to me to see how things were written then and how different the style was,” said Courvina. “It’s cool.”
“He is a very focused and motivated individual who has set both clear and concise short- and long-term goals within his life,” said Packer. “He is a student that understand academics are the key to his success in the future.”
Apart from his athletics, academics and extracurricular activities, Courvina enjoy spending time with the elderly.
“Sometimes I’ll go along with my mom when she’s working and just sit with the older people. I enjoy listening to them and talking to them.”
He also works at Luigi’s restaurant and Joiner Farms. In his free time, Courvina enjoys spending time with his friends and being outside, hunting or fishing.
“Ashton’s cheerful attitude is one that is contagious for the students around him,” said Packer. “He has made the hallways of our school a better place, as he is constantly supportive of his classmates.”
Upon graduation, he plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh or West Virginia University and earn a degree in crimonology.