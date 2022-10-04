West Shamokin boys’ golf coach Judd McCullough called Alex Talmadge a prodigy after the freshman helped lead the Wolves to their second District 6 Class 2A championship in three years last week at Scotch Valley Country Club in Hollidaysburg.
It’s clear why McCullough spoke so highly of the young competitor.
Talmadge finished in third place with a 7-over-par 79, clinching an automatic birth to the PIAA Championships, which will be held Oct. 17-18 at the Penn State Blue Course.
First, Talmadge and the Wolves will compete in the District 6-8-9 sub-regional on Wednesday at Ebensburg Country Club.
Here’s a look at this week’s Athlete of the Week.
Parents: Kevin and Erika Talmadge
Siblings: Braden Talmadge, 15; and Aleya Talmadge, 14.
Plans after high school: Go to college
Hobbies outside golfing: Basketball
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite food: Cheeseburger with fries
Food you refuse to eat: Celery
TikTok, Twitter or Instagram? TikTok
Favorite sport and why: Golf. It’s challenging and relaxing at the same time for me.
When and why did you start golfing? I started playing golf when I was 5 years old. My grandpa took me out to the course one day, and I just loved it.
Do you have any prematch rituals or superstitions? What are they? I always get two doughnuts and a bottle of Bodyarmor at Sheetz.
Who is your biggest inspiration? My cousin Eric, who golfed at West Shamokin too. He made it to states, and I’ve just always wanted to be like him.
If you had a walk-up song like in baseball, what would yours be? “Jimmy Cooks” by Drake featuring 21 Savage.
What is your favorite part of competing? The adrenaline rush that you get on the first hole, and I just enjoy the competition and meeting other golfers.
What is the most important thing you’ve learned as an athlete at West Shamokin so far? I have learned that you have to put in a lot of time practicing to reach your goals. Hard work pays off.
What is something your coaches taught you that you always try to remember? Always have fun with anything you’re doing, no matter what the outcome is.
How are you preparing for sub-regionals and individual championship? Playing and practicing every day, trying to get every part of my game in the best shape it can be in.
What are your personal goals moving forward in the postseason and your high school career? I fortunately reached one of my goals, which was to make states as a freshman. Moving ahead in my high school career, it would be great to win a state championship.
Where is your favorite place to compete? Scotch Valley Country Club
What was going through your mind during your round at the District 6 Class 2A championship match? Have fun and whatever happens, happens. Stay positive.