An armed, barricaded man died Monday afternoon in Creekside, where state police tried for hours to convince him to exit a house along Indiana Road just west of Route 954.
Troopers were sent early in the afternoon to attempt a welfare check and asked residents in the vicinity to stay indoors and for motorists to avoid the area.
Troopers were sent there to check on a "known adult individual," according to a news release.
"Troopers then gathered information, which indicated that the person was armed and barricaded alone inside the residence," police said.
The Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team led efforts to contact the man. Creekside Volunteer Firefighters set up detours near the scene of the standoff.
The effort ended when police entered the house just after 6 p.m.
No other details were released.