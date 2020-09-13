The Indiana Area School District reported Sunday night that a student at Ben Franklin Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a letter sent to parents of students in the district, Superintendent Michael Vuckovich asked that families of students in the classroom and on the bus with the infected student to self-quarantine at least for Monday until the school district can get clearer guidance from the state health department on how to proceed.
“Sunday afternoon the District was alerted that an Indiana elementary student at Ben Franklin has tested positive for Covid-19,” “
“We have been instructed by the PA Department of Health to identify the students and adults who may be at risk of exposure. IASD is communicating with them regarding necessary quarantines and advising them to closely monitor their health and to contact their Health Care Provider if they experience any symptoms,” the letter reads.
“To this point, the Department of Health has not provided us with clarity regarding whether or not there is a need to quarantine the entire class and/or bus. With no immediate determination by the Department of Health, we are taking measures to keep our students and staff as safe as possible.
“As a result, we have asked families who may have been affected to quarantine for tomorrow, Monday, September 14, 2020. It is our hope that we will gain more clarity from DOH sometime (Monday) and will communicate the next steps once they are provided to the District.”
Vuckovich urged parents of all students in the district to continue monitoring their children for the symptoms of COVID-19.