The Blairsville Farmer’s Market is in its third season of operation under the leadership of Kandis Bollinger.
Bollinger, a Blairsville native, returned to the area in 2020 to be a part of the Farmer’s Market. A few months after her return, however, the future of the Farmer’s Market was unclear. Leadership and vendors were falling by the wayside.
Due to support from the borough, Blairsville Community Development Agency and the Friends of Blairsville, Bollinger was able to begin rebuilding the Farmer’s Market. Now she is entering her third season as head organizer of the operation.
Bollinger’s passion for the Market is clear. “I’ve had several vendors that have been with me since the beginning, and I’ve seen their businesses grow,” she said. “Just being able to see that growth is so important for me.”
This is the first year that the Market is congregating at the bandstand in downtown Blairsville.
“We’re at a better location this year,” Bollinger said. “I’ve noticed already that even though I’ve only got five or six vendors each week, we’re seeing a lot of traffic due to the visibility.”
There’s a variety of products to be found at the farmer’s market, including crafts, soaps and farm goods.
In terms of weekly preparation, Bollinger keeps an eye out for interesting vendors she could include in her line-up. She is also in the process of developing an animal shelter as part of the market.
If you are interested in becoming a vendor, you can reach out to Bollinger for more information and an application. There is no registration fee. For those selling non-homegrown items, liability insurance is required.
The Blairsville Farmer’s Market is open every Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the bandstand in downtown Blairsville. Visit the Facebook page for more details.