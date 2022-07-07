A new sign commemorating John Blair was erected in Blairsville on June 21.
The Blairsville Historical Society primarily funded the sign project, but community donations were encouraged and are still being collected. According to Marna Jones, secretary of the historical society, plans for designing and ordering a new sign have been in the works for over a year.
“Blairsville used to have a sign, but it disappeared, and nobody is sure what happened to it,” Jones said. “So we started talking about a replacement.”
Dan Kelley, board member of the Blairsville Historical Society, ordered the clipart of the stagecoach from Sewah Studios in Marietta, Ohio.
“Many people don’t realize that the sign is actually a New York style sign with Pennsylvania colors,” Kelley said.
After being ordered in March 2022, the sign was delivered in late May and placed in the ground by a crew of men from Blairsville Borough, including Joe Spiaggi, Thomas Barberich III and Ronald Davis Jr.
The town of Blairsville was named so in honor of John Blair, president of the Huntingdon, Cambria and Indiana Turnpike Co.
“Blairsville has a significant early history,” Kelley said, “and if that gets lost, people don’t understand why at one time this place was such a transportation hub. That’s why this sign is important.”
The sign is located on East Market Street near the intersection of East Market and Grandview Avenue.