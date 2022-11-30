Blairsville is gearing up for its annual community Light Up Night this Saturday, with plenty of activities and festivities for the whole family to enjoy.
Beginning at 11 a.m. and lasting until 3 p.m. there will be a cookie walk to support Blairsville businesses. The walk begins and ends at the Blairsville Community Development Authority offices, 130 West Market Street, Blairsville. Walkers will receive a list with each business that is participating and a cookie box. Stop by each business, check out what they have to offer and receive a cookie.
From 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. the Blairsville Community Band Brass Section will be performing at the Diamond.
At 5 p.m. the parade will begin at Tractor Supply and end at the Diamond. Santa will be escorted in the parade by the Blairsville Volunteer Fire Department and Blairsville Police Department. Any organization is welcome to be in the parade. Contact Connie Constantino at (724) 388-9788 or email her at cic2201@verizon.net if interested.
Between 5:30 to 6 p.m. the lighting of the Christmas tree will happen at the Diamond, by the River Valley School District homecoming queen, Amy Wang.
Throughout the day, there will be plenty of activities scattered across town.
Blairsville Merchants will be having holiday sales and storefronts will be decorated for the season. There will be a contest going on for the best decorated storefront.
You can vote by going to the BCDA office between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and picking up a ballot (1 per person). Voting ends at 3:30 p.m.
During the day, there will be plenty of activities scattered across town, including a craft show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Blairsville Community Center to benefit Summit Church’s She Is.
United Presbyterian Church will be holding a cookie sale from 4 to 6 p.m. Cookies are homemade and will be available to purchase by the pound. All proceeds from the sale will benefit the Share the Joy Foundation. Anyone willing to donate cookies can contact the church office for more information.
The Historic Bandstand will be decorated for the season with thanks going out to some of Blairsville’s Finest Volunteers.
Hebron Lutheran Church will have a life-sized Nativity scene set up for all to view.
The Blairsville Armory will have some different groups presenting routines and concerts throughout the day, including the Diamond Dolls Twirling Group.
There will be holiday light displays around town and Ferguson Funeral Home will be broadcasting Christmas carols throughout the afternoon.
Brandon Deyarmin will be the official DJ for all the Christmas music. His daughter Angela Deyarmin will perform as well.
After the parade, a fire twirling group will perform at the Diamond and there will be free hot dogs, hot chocolate, coffee, popcorn and s’mores.
If you have any questions, contact the Friends of Blairsville Communities at (724) 459-8588 or Connie Constantino at (724) 388-9788.