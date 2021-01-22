WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania Department of Transportation highway workers discovered a man’s body Thursday afternoon in a grassy area along Mulligan Hill Road, and the state police have launched an investigation of the matter as a suspicious death.
Troopers at Indiana this morning said the PennDOT worker notified authorities just after 2 p.m. after finding the body while inspecting drains along the road.
Police said nothing of how the man may have died, and withheld his name until his relatives are notified. The Greensburg-based Troop A Major Case Team has been assigned the investigation, Trooper Cliff Greenfield said this morning.
The Indiana County coroner’s office was to arrange for an autopsy on the man’s body to try to pinpoint the cause of death.
“In an effort to preserve the integrity of this active investigation, additional information will not be released at this time,” Greenfield reported in a news release.
“Anyone with information, including anyone who may have witnessed recent suspicious or unusual activity in the area of Mulligan Hill Road, West Wheatfield Township, is encouraged to immediately contact the Troop A, Indiana Station at (724) 357-1960.”