The New Century Club/Friends of the Library invites the public to attend a book breakfast review and discussion at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Unitarian Church of Indiana, 285 Twolick Drive.
Dr. John Butzow will review “State of Terror,” a geopolitical thriller. The novel is co-written by Hillary Rodham Clinton, former U.S. secretary of state, and Louise Penny, the well-known Canadian mystery writer.
Clinton and Penny take readers to Washington, D.C., London, Paris, Frankfurt, Tehran, Afghanistan and Moscow to confront a dire nuclear threat.
The delights of this novel are in its characters and its plausibility.
The year is 2021. Three months into office as secretary of state, Ellen Adams finds an intelligence community and a diplomatic corps in shambles. She builds her own trusted corps and they navigate in a sea of espionage and suspicion.
And yet this novel is about the secret weapons of female friendship and family bonds — domestic and international — that operate within various states of terror. Adams’ trusted sidekick and counselor is Betsy Jameson, a retired school teacher and life-long friend. Implausible? Not with Penny and Clinton at the helm.
Join the New Century Club for this last book breakfast of the spring season.
John Butzow is a retired dean of the College of Education and Communication at IUP.
Parking for the event is available at the Unitarian Church lot, and breakfast beverage and pastry will be served. Admission to the breakfast is $5 at the door.
All proceeds are donated to the Indiana Free Library.