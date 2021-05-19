The following candidates, denoted with an asterisk, have been nominated to be on the ballot in the November general election. If there is no name listed, there is no one on the ballot for that position. Unless otherwise indicated, there is one seat open, and all seats are for a four-year term.
ARMAGH BOROUGH
• Auditor
Six-year term
• Mayor
• Member of Council
Four-year term (3)
Two-year term (1)
• Tax collector
• Judge of election
• Inspector of election
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP
• Auditor
Six-year term
Linda Fleming, D, 168
• Constable
Six-year term
Frederick G. Yarnick, R, 454
• Supervisor
Six-year term
William G. Reeger, R, 461
• Tax collector
Chantelle Todd, R, 464
• Judge of election
District 1
District 2
Marcia Hartman, R, 306
• Inspector of election
District 1
District 2
Terry Young, D, 96
Denise Weiss, R, 305
BANKS TOWNSHIP
• Auditor
Six-year term
Carole Pierce, R, 153
• Constable
Six-year term
• Supervisor
Six-year term
• Tax collector
• Judge of election
Carole Pierce, R, 149
• Inspector of election
BLACKLICK TOWNSHIP
• Auditor
Six-year term
• Constable
Six-year term
• Supervisor
Six-year term
Timothy N. Stewart, R, 218
• Tax collector
Sandra Kirkland, D, 68
Tiffany Stewart, R, 233
• Judge of election
• Inspector of election
BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH
• Constable
Six-year term
• Mayor
Ronald E. Evanko, D, 233
• Member of council
Ward 1
Kaitlyn Sagely, D, 84
Ward 2
Neila Diane Johnson, D, 69
Ward 3
Jeff Marshall, D, 52
Adele M. Davis, D, 43
• Tax collector
Jonathan J. Santoro, R, 349
• Judge of election
Ward 1
Joan K. Reynolds, R, 103
Ward 2
Ward 2
• Inspector of election
Ward 1
Ward 2
Ward 3
BRUSH VALLEY TOWNSHIP
• Auditor
Six-year term
• Constable
Six-year term
Charles Westover, D, 119
• Supervisor
Six-year term
Richard Coffman, D, 104
Cody Baroni, R, 173
Hunter Overdorff, R, 126
• Tax collector
Gloria Mitchell, D, 135
• Judge of election
Noah Clevenger, R, 226
Erin Lightner, R, 71
• Inspector of election
Connie Evans, R, 269
BUFFINGTON TOWNSHIP
• Auditor
Six-year term
• Constable
Six-year term
• Supervisor
Six-year term
• Tax collector
Donald A. Davis, R, 140
• Judge of election
District 1
Barbara Bailey, D, 48
District 1
Linda Bufagna, D, 20
• Inspector of election
District 1
Karen Mack, D, 50
Jennifer E. Henry, R, 108
District 2
Terri L. Thomas, D, 23
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
• Auditor
Six-year term
• Constable
Six-year term
• Supervisor
Six-year term
Larry Henry, R, 328
• Tax collector
Brenda J. Pizer, D, 247
Ganene R. Smith, R, 258
• Judge of election
District 1
Laura Hutcheson, R, 143
District 2
Kathy Cornman, R, 197
• Inspector of election
District 1
SueAnn Markel, D, 102
Terry Semsick, R, 147
District 2
Robin L. Fisher, D, 128
Delores Donelson, R, 202
CANOE TOWNSHIP
• Auditor
Six-year term
• Constable
Six-year term
• Supervisor
Six-year term
Dwight A. Winebark, D, 33
Elmer M. Williard, R, 8
Thomas R. Baun, R, 144
• Tax collector
Vicki Best, D, 71
• Judge of election
Gloria Mack, R, 78
• Inspector of election
Barbara J. Mack, D, 70
Pearleen G. Spicher, R, 159
CENTER TOWNSHIP
• Auditor
Six-year term
John Tony Maggio, D, 493
Four-year term
• Constable
Six-year term
• Supervisor
Six-year term
Dave Butch Smyers, D, 282
Paul Colgan, D, 274
• Tax collector
Monica Lazor Jones, D, 521
• Judge of election
District 2
Patty Gaydosh, D, 149
• Inspector of election
Eva R. Yancy, D, 86
Heather Thomas, D, 64
CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
• Auditor
Six-year term
Catherine G. Hildebrand, R, 449
• Constable
Russell Leap, D, 138
Six-year term
• Supervisor
Six-year term
Terry Stiffler, R, 433
• Tax collector
Karen L. Markel, R, 464
• Judge of election
District 1
Kathryn S. Porter, R, 299
District 2
Cynthia L. Misko, R, 144
• Inspector of election
District 1
Rosemary Markel, R, 101
Ruth Ann Fulton, R, 192
District 2
CHERRY TREE BOROUGH
• Constable
Six-year term
• Mayor
• Member of council (3)
Four-year term
Holly Srock, R, 32
Two-year term (1)
• Tax collector
Arlan L. Kratz, R, 40
• Judge of election
• Inspector of election
CLYMER BOROUGH
• Constable
Six-year term
• Mayor
Christina M. King, R, 99
• Member of council
Four-year term (4)
Stephanie A. Brilhart, D, 87
Louis Tate, D, 88
John A. Hughmanic, D, 82
Two-year term
Kirby Griffin, D, 87
• Tax collector
Daniel Berkey, R, 126
• Judge of election
Daniel Berkey, R, 128
• Inspector of election
Sandra K. Heller, R, 114
Susan Myers Super, D, 101
CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP
• Auditor
Six-year term
• Supervisor
Six-year term
• Tax collector
Scott Corbin, R, 262
• Judge of election
District 1
Margaret E. Karp, D, 33
District 2
Toni Lee Cramer, R, 156
District 3
Carol Elwood, R, 69
• Inspector of election
District 1
Sandra M. Becker, D, 30
Carla J. Jones, R, 43
District 2
Hope D. Reid, R, 158
District 3
Esther Ciocca, D, 58
CREEKSIDE BOROUGH
• Auditor
Six-year term
• Constable
Six-year term
• Mayor
Robert Lee Rossiter Jr., R, 13
• Member of council (3)
Joshua I. Anderson, R, 17
Jessica McCunn, R, 12
Robert C. Fairman, R, 18
• Tax collector
Stefanie Anderson, R, 19
• Judge of election
Judy Groom, D, 24
• Inspector of election
Gail Smith, D, 25
ERNEST BOROUGH
• Constable
Six-year term
• Mayor
Sandra M. Waldenville, R, 33
• Member of Council
Four-year term (2)
Two-year term (1)
• Tax collector
• Judge of election
• Inspector of election
GLEN CAMPBELL BOROUGH
• Mayor
• Member of council (3)
• Tax collector
Elizabeth Beth Smochek, D, 22
• Judge of election
• Inspector of election
GRANT TOWNSHIP
• Auditor
Six-year term
Sharon Stewart, D, 43
Two-year term
• Supervisor
Six-year term
Jon Perry, D, 38
Robert E. Sheesley, R, 90
• Tax collector
Rebecca J. Goss, R, 123
• Judge of election
Darla J. Coble, R, 134
• Inspector of election
Sharon Stewart, D, 43
GREEN TOWNSHIP
• Auditor
Six-year term
Lisa Syster, R, 502
Four-year term
Robin Sarnovsky, R, 478
• Supervisor
Six-year term
Allen L. Shirley, D, 80
David Powell, R, 324
• Tax collector
Patty Ferringer Houck, R, 514
• Judge of election
District 1
Debra J. Bartlebaugh, R, 202
District 2
District 3
Bonnie J. Pozzini James, D, 25
• Inspector of election
District 1
Hazel Helmick, D, 52
John Hanayik, R, 206
District 2
District 3
Patricia A. Bash, D, 28
HOMER CITY BOROUGH
• Constable
Six-year term
• Mayor
Arlene Wanatosky, D, 144
• Member of Council
Four-year term (4)
Matthew Black, D, 121
Christina Worcester, D, 133
Richard Jones, D, 125
Two-year term (2)
Joseph S. Iezzi Sr., D, 135
Jennifer Jaworski, D, 126
• Tax collector
Thomas Brett Citeroni, R, 147
• Judge of election
District 1
Sheila Charnego, R, 84
District 2
Kathleen A. McAnulty, R, 61
• Inspector of election
District 1
Margaret Susan Snyder, D, 92
District 2
Bonita Craft, D, 59
INDIANA BOROUGH
• Constable
• Mayor
Joseph Trimarchi, D, 596
William B. Simmons, R, 642
• Member of Council
Ward 1
Joshua Kratsa, D, 123
Ward 2 (2)
Gerald Smith, D, 187
Shavonne Arthurs, D, 114
Donald Lancaster, D, 161
Jesse Collier, R, 188
Ward 3 (2)
Betsy Sarneso, D, 110
Kaela A. Cardarella, D, 101
Ward 4
Sara Stewart, D, 105
Tamara Collazzo, R, 124
• Tax collector
James P. Smith Jr., D, 527
William C. Lundstrom II, R, 717
• Judge of election
1/1
Tammy L. Weaver, R, 163
3/4
Susan Deemer, R, 84
• Inspector of election (2)
2/2
Jeannie M. Broskey, D, 64
Sarah Watkins, D, 84
Marie McCoy, R, 141
3/4
Elaine Mulvihill, D, 56
Karen B. Cass, R, 132
EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
• Auditor
Six-year term
Kimberly June Potts, R, 207
• Supervisor
Six-year term
Brian Fike, R, 203
• Tax collector
Debra J. Askew, R, 112
Jodi Rummell, R, 49
Janet L. Potts, R, 77
• Judge of election
Paula Griffith, D, 38
• Inspector of election
Marilyn Gleason, D, 35
Karen Gromley, R, 229
NORTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
• Auditor
Six-year term
Darla D. Travis, R, 183
• Constable
Six-year term
• Supervisor
Six-year term
Dean A. Martin, R, 178
• Tax collector
Karen Jordan Blose, R, 198
• Judge of election
• Inspector of election
SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
• Auditor
Six-year term
Raymond Irwin, R, 222
• Constable
Six-year term
• Supervisor
Six-year term
Larry H. Marshall, R, 95
Bryan Pritchard, R, 139
• Tax collector
Elizabeth Hermann, D, 51
Jody Eyler, R, 63
Tyler Foose, R, 163
• Judge of election
Celeste Irwin, R, 223
• Inspector of election
Darla A. Smith, R, 208
WEST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
• Constable
Six-year term
• Auditor
Six-year term
Four-year term
• Supervisor
Six-year term
Richard Wells, R, 41
• Tax collector
Alice Ferringer, R, 61
Rhonda Marsh Fairman, R, 43
• Judge of election
Melissa Lightner, R, 100
• Inspector of election
Louise DeVaughn, R, 91
MARION CENTER BOROUGH
• Mayor
• Member of council
Four-year term (2)
Two-year term
Jerry V. Snyder, R, 72
• Tax collector
Sharon I. Ackerson, R, 75
• Judge of election
James L. Sisitki, R, 75
• Inspector of election
Pamela McManus, R, 75
MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP
• Auditor
Six-year term
Diane Ford, D, 80
Four-year term
April Boyer, D, 79
• Constable
Six-year term
• Supervisor
Six-year term
Edward M. Freno, R, 148
• Tax collector
Patricia Matko-Goodlin, D, 88
• Judge of election
Nancy M. Duck, R, 717
• Inspector of election (2)
Sharon Kay Chura, R, 70
Suzanne Globun, R, 108
PINE TOWNSHIP
• Auditor
Six-year term
• Constable
Six-year term
• Supervisor
Six-year term
Christopher Cameron, R, 210
• Tax collector
Joan C. Stupic, D, 129
• Judge of election
District 1
Sharon J. Roles, R, 119
District 2
District 3
Linda Shultz, R, 50
• Inspector of election (2)
District 1
Judith K. Hill, D, 41
District 2
District 3
Joseph Shultz, R, 42
PLUMVILLE BOROUGH
• Mayor
• Member of council (2)
• Tax collector
Gary L. McIntire, R, 34
• Judge of election
Joan S. Yagle, R, 34
• Inspector of election (2)
RAYNE TOWNSHIP
• Auditor
Six-year term
Two-year term
Rachelle A. Winters, R, 498
• Constable
Six-year term
• Supervisor
Six-year term
Tyler Keith, R, 283
Wendi Strittmatter, R, 175
Anthony Mano, R, 98
Two-year term
Wendi Strittmatter, R, 264
Tyler Keith, R, 286
• Tax collector
Bobbie Farren, R, 553
• Judge of election
Wanda K. Rising, R, 519
• Inspector of election
Donna Mae Ruffner, R, 519
SALTSBURG BOROUGH
• Mayor
Karen M. Cumberledge, D, 52
Douglas S. Kull, R, 90
• Member of council (4)
John A. Lombardo, D, 55
Terry D. Cumberledge, D, 42
• Tax collector
• Judge of election
Bonnie McGregor, D, 74
• Inspector of election (2)
SHELOCTA BOROUGH
• Mayor
Rita Schreckengost, R, 17
• Member of council (2)
Matthew Schreckengost, R, 17
• Tax collector
• Judge of election
Nellie Dunlap, R, 18
• Inspector of election (2)
Dorothy Cravener, R, 8
Patricia McConnell, R, 9
- SMICKSBURG BOROUGH
• Auditor
Six-year term
• Mayor
• Member of council (2)
• Tax collector
• Judge of election
• Inspector of election (2)
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
• Auditor
Six-year term
• Supervisor
Six-year term
Luke VanHorn, R, 232
Michael G. Armstrong, R, 74
Timothy R. Marshall, R, 83
• Tax collector
June E. Thomas, R, 374
• Judge of election
Kathie J. VanHorn, R, 365
• Inspector of election
Bonnie L. Brewer, R, 369
EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
• Auditor
Six-year term
Four-year term
Two-year term
• Constable
Six-year term
• Supervisor
Six-year term
Kenneth A. Umholtz, R, 233
• Tax collector
Donna Jean Krall, R, 197
• Judge of election
District 1
District 2
• Inspector of election (2)
District 1
Rhoda M. Stewart, D, 92
District 2
Georgette Y. Janicsko, R, 100
WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
• Auditor
Six-year term
Omer Wagner, R, 284
• Constable
Six-year term
• Supervisor
Six-year term
Steven L. Shetler, D, 48
Jerry Lichtenfels, D, 97
Virginia Somers, R, 71
Kevin D. Baird, R, 112
Thomas A. Polenik, R, 99
• Tax collector
Debbie Boring, R, 319
• Judge of election
District 1
Judy Snyder, D, 87
District 2
Denise M. Miljenovich, R, 132
• Inspector of election (2)
District 1
Delores Thompson, R, 139
District 2
Marceda A. Smith, R, 133
WHITE TOWNSHIP
• Auditor
Six-year term
• Constable
Six-year term
• Supervisor
Six-year term
Judy Holliday, D, 1,201
Sandra Gillette, R, 1,482
Gail L. McCauley, R, 1,385
• Tax collector
Jeff Mack, R, 2,046
• Judge of election
Hillary Magas, R, 323
Diane M. Colley, R, 394
3/1
Vickie Enciso, D, 182
3/2
James R. Evans II, R, 239
3/3
Lynda M. Burner, R, 179
4/5
Joan Peterman, D, 168
Christine Evans, R, 213
• Inspector of election (2)
Marilyn Magas, R, 323
Lynn Misko, R, 395
3/1
Juanita A. Bufalini, D, 173
3/3
Paula Borish Daskivich, D, 139
Jenna-Marie Celtnieks, R, 182
4/5
Patricia Anne Holmes, D, 173
Margaret Marshall, R, 237
YOUNG TOWNSHIP
• Auditor
Four-year term
Six-year term
• Supervisor
Six-year term
James Blair, R, 168
Donald L. Maryai, D,99
• Tax collector
• Judge of election
District 1
Teresa Bachy, D, 81
District 2
Brenda Fasenmyer, D, 18
• Inspector of election (2)
District 1
Lisa Newhouse, D, 22
Patti Veshinfsky, D, 65
District 2
Lynda Michele Penrose, D, 17