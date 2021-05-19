The following candidates, denoted with an asterisk, have been nominated to be on the ballot in the November general election. If there is no name listed, there is no one on the ballot for that position. Unless otherwise indicated, there is one seat open, and all seats are for a four-year term.

ARMAGH BOROUGH

• Auditor

Six-year term

• Mayor

• Member of Council

Four-year term (3)

Two-year term (1)

• Tax collector

• Judge of election

• Inspector of election

ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP

• Auditor

Six-year term

Linda Fleming, D, 168

• Constable

Six-year term

Frederick G. Yarnick, R, 454

• Supervisor

Six-year term

William G. Reeger, R, 461

• Tax collector

Chantelle Todd, R, 464

• Judge of election

District 1

District 2

Marcia Hartman, R, 306

• Inspector of election

District 1

District 2

Terry Young, D, 96

Denise Weiss, R, 305

BANKS TOWNSHIP

• Auditor

Six-year term

Carole Pierce, R, 153

• Constable

Six-year term

• Supervisor

Six-year term

• Tax collector

• Judge of election

Carole Pierce, R, 149

• Inspector of election

BLACKLICK TOWNSHIP

• Auditor

Six-year term

• Constable

Six-year term

• Supervisor

Six-year term

Timothy N. Stewart, R, 218

• Tax collector

Sandra Kirkland, D, 68

Tiffany Stewart, R, 233

• Judge of election

• Inspector of election

BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH

• Constable

Six-year term

• Mayor

Ronald E. Evanko, D, 233

• Member of council

Ward 1

Kaitlyn Sagely, D, 84

Ward 2

Neila Diane Johnson, D, 69

Ward 3

Jeff Marshall, D, 52

Adele M. Davis, D, 43

• Tax collector

Jonathan J. Santoro, R, 349

• Judge of election

Ward 1

Joan K. Reynolds, R, 103

Ward 2

Ward 2

• Inspector of election

Ward 1

Ward 2

Ward 3

BRUSH VALLEY TOWNSHIP

• Auditor

Six-year term

• Constable

Six-year term

Charles Westover, D, 119

• Supervisor

Six-year term

Richard Coffman, D, 104

Cody Baroni, R, 173

Hunter Overdorff, R, 126

• Tax collector

Gloria Mitchell, D, 135

• Judge of election

Noah Clevenger, R, 226

Erin Lightner, R, 71

• Inspector of election

Connie Evans, R, 269

BUFFINGTON TOWNSHIP

• Auditor

Six-year term

• Constable

Six-year term

• Supervisor

Six-year term

• Tax collector

Donald A. Davis, R, 140

• Judge of election

District 1

Barbara Bailey, D, 48

District 1

Linda Bufagna, D, 20

• Inspector of election

District 1

Karen Mack, D, 50

Jennifer E. Henry, R, 108

District 2

Terri L. Thomas, D, 23

BURRELL TOWNSHIP

• Auditor

Six-year term

• Constable

Six-year term

• Supervisor

Six-year term

Larry Henry, R, 328

• Tax collector

Brenda J. Pizer, D, 247

Ganene R. Smith, R, 258

• Judge of election

District 1

Laura Hutcheson, R, 143

District 2

Kathy Cornman, R, 197

• Inspector of election

District 1

SueAnn Markel, D, 102

Terry Semsick, R, 147

District 2

Robin L. Fisher, D, 128

Delores Donelson, R, 202

CANOE TOWNSHIP

• Auditor

Six-year term

• Constable

Six-year term

• Supervisor

Six-year term

Dwight A. Winebark, D, 33

Elmer M. Williard, R, 8

Thomas R. Baun, R, 144

• Tax collector

Vicki Best, D, 71

• Judge of election

Gloria Mack, R, 78

• Inspector of election

Barbara J. Mack, D, 70

Pearleen G. Spicher, R, 159

CENTER TOWNSHIP

• Auditor

Six-year term

John Tony Maggio, D, 493

Four-year term

• Constable

Six-year term

• Supervisor

Six-year term

Dave Butch Smyers, D, 282

Paul Colgan, D, 274

• Tax collector

Monica Lazor Jones, D, 521

• Judge of election

District 2

Patty Gaydosh, D, 149

• Inspector of election

Eva R. Yancy, D, 86

Heather Thomas, D, 64

CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP

• Auditor

Six-year term

Catherine G. Hildebrand, R, 449

• Constable

Russell Leap, D, 138

Six-year term

• Supervisor

Six-year term

Terry Stiffler, R, 433

• Tax collector

Karen L. Markel, R, 464

• Judge of election

District 1

Kathryn S. Porter, R, 299

District 2

Cynthia L. Misko, R, 144

• Inspector of election

District 1

Rosemary Markel, R, 101

Ruth Ann Fulton, R, 192

District 2

CHERRY TREE BOROUGH

• Constable

Six-year term

• Mayor

• Member of council (3)

Four-year term

Holly Srock, R, 32

Two-year term (1)

• Tax collector

Arlan L. Kratz, R, 40

• Judge of election

• Inspector of election

CLYMER BOROUGH

• Constable

Six-year term

• Mayor

Christina M. King, R, 99

• Member of council

Four-year term (4)

Stephanie A. Brilhart, D, 87

Louis Tate, D, 88

John A. Hughmanic, D, 82

Two-year term

Kirby Griffin, D, 87

• Tax collector

Daniel Berkey, R, 126

• Judge of election

Daniel Berkey, R, 128

• Inspector of election

Sandra K. Heller, R, 114

Susan Myers Super, D, 101

CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP

• Auditor

Six-year term

• Supervisor

Six-year term

• Tax collector

Scott Corbin, R, 262

• Judge of election

District 1

Margaret E. Karp, D, 33

District 2

Toni Lee Cramer, R, 156

District 3

Carol Elwood, R, 69

• Inspector of election

District 1

Sandra M. Becker, D, 30

Carla J. Jones, R, 43

District 2

Hope D. Reid, R, 158

District 3

Esther Ciocca, D, 58

CREEKSIDE BOROUGH

• Auditor

Six-year term

• Constable

Six-year term

• Mayor

Robert Lee Rossiter Jr., R, 13

• Member of council (3)

Joshua I. Anderson, R, 17

Jessica McCunn, R, 12

Robert C. Fairman, R, 18

• Tax collector

Stefanie Anderson, R, 19

• Judge of election

Judy Groom, D, 24

• Inspector of election

Gail Smith, D, 25

ERNEST BOROUGH

• Constable

Six-year term

• Mayor

Sandra M. Waldenville, R, 33

• Member of Council

Four-year term (2)

Two-year term (1)

• Tax collector

• Judge of election

• Inspector of election

GLEN CAMPBELL BOROUGH

• Mayor

• Member of council (3)

• Tax collector

Elizabeth Beth Smochek, D, 22

• Judge of election

• Inspector of election

GRANT TOWNSHIP

• Auditor

Six-year term

Sharon Stewart, D, 43

Two-year term

• Supervisor

Six-year term

Jon Perry, D, 38

Robert E. Sheesley, R, 90

• Tax collector

Rebecca J. Goss, R, 123

• Judge of election

Darla J. Coble, R, 134

• Inspector of election

Sharon Stewart, D, 43

GREEN TOWNSHIP

• Auditor

Six-year term

Lisa Syster, R, 502

Four-year term

Robin Sarnovsky, R, 478

• Supervisor

Six-year term

Allen L. Shirley, D, 80

David Powell, R, 324

• Tax collector

Patty Ferringer Houck, R, 514

• Judge of election

District 1

Debra J. Bartlebaugh, R, 202

District 2

District 3

Bonnie J. Pozzini James, D, 25

• Inspector of election

District 1

Hazel Helmick, D, 52

John Hanayik, R, 206

District 2

District 3

Patricia A. Bash, D, 28

HOMER CITY BOROUGH

• Constable

Six-year term

• Mayor

Arlene Wanatosky, D, 144

• Member of Council

Four-year term (4)

Matthew Black, D, 121

Christina Worcester, D, 133

Richard Jones, D, 125

Two-year term (2)

Joseph S. Iezzi Sr., D, 135

Jennifer Jaworski, D, 126

• Tax collector

Thomas Brett Citeroni, R, 147

• Judge of election

District 1

Sheila Charnego, R, 84

District 2

Kathleen A. McAnulty, R, 61

• Inspector of election

District 1

Margaret Susan Snyder, D, 92

District 2

Bonita Craft, D, 59

INDIANA BOROUGH

• Constable

• Mayor

Joseph Trimarchi, D, 596

William B. Simmons, R, 642

• Member of Council

Ward 1

Joshua Kratsa, D, 123

Ward 2 (2)

Gerald Smith, D, 187

Shavonne Arthurs, D, 114

Donald Lancaster, D, 161

Jesse Collier, R, 188

Ward 3 (2)

Betsy Sarneso, D, 110

Kaela A. Cardarella, D, 101

Ward 4

Sara Stewart, D, 105

Tamara Collazzo, R, 124

• Tax collector

James P. Smith Jr., D, 527

William C. Lundstrom II, R, 717

• Judge of election

1/1

Tammy L. Weaver, R, 163

3/4

Susan Deemer, R, 84

• Inspector of election (2)

2/2

Jeannie M. Broskey, D, 64

Sarah Watkins, D, 84

Marie McCoy, R, 141

3/4

Elaine Mulvihill, D, 56

Karen B. Cass, R, 132

EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP

• Auditor

Six-year term

Kimberly June Potts, R, 207

• Supervisor

Six-year term

Brian Fike, R, 203

• Tax collector

Debra J. Askew, R, 112

Jodi Rummell, R, 49

Janet L. Potts, R, 77

• Judge of election

Paula Griffith, D, 38

• Inspector of election

Marilyn Gleason, D, 35

Karen Gromley, R, 229

NORTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP

• Auditor

Six-year term

Darla D. Travis, R, 183

• Constable

Six-year term

• Supervisor

Six-year term

Dean A. Martin, R, 178

• Tax collector

Karen Jordan Blose, R, 198

• Judge of election

• Inspector of election

SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP

• Auditor

Six-year term

Raymond Irwin, R, 222

• Constable

Six-year term

• Supervisor

Six-year term

Larry H. Marshall, R, 95

Bryan Pritchard, R, 139

• Tax collector

Elizabeth Hermann, D, 51

Jody Eyler, R, 63

Tyler Foose, R, 163

• Judge of election

Celeste Irwin, R, 223

• Inspector of election

Darla A. Smith, R, 208

WEST MAHONING TOWNSHIP

• Constable

Six-year term

• Auditor

Six-year term

Four-year term

• Supervisor

Six-year term

Richard Wells, R, 41

• Tax collector

Alice Ferringer, R, 61

Rhonda Marsh Fairman, R, 43

• Judge of election

Melissa Lightner, R, 100

• Inspector of election

Louise DeVaughn, R, 91

MARION CENTER BOROUGH

• Mayor

• Member of council

Four-year term (2)

Two-year term

Jerry V. Snyder, R, 72

• Tax collector

Sharon I. Ackerson, R, 75

• Judge of election

James L. Sisitki, R, 75

• Inspector of election

Pamela McManus, R, 75

MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP

• Auditor

Six-year term

Diane Ford, D, 80

Four-year term

April Boyer, D, 79

• Constable

Six-year term

• Supervisor

Six-year term

Edward M. Freno, R, 148

• Tax collector

Patricia Matko-Goodlin, D, 88

• Judge of election

Nancy M. Duck, R, 717

• Inspector of election (2)

Sharon Kay Chura, R, 70

Suzanne Globun, R, 108

PINE TOWNSHIP

• Auditor

Six-year term

• Constable

Six-year term

• Supervisor

Six-year term

Christopher Cameron, R, 210

• Tax collector

Joan C. Stupic, D, 129

• Judge of election

District 1

Sharon J. Roles, R, 119

District 2

District 3

Linda Shultz, R, 50

• Inspector of election (2)

District 1

Judith K. Hill, D, 41

District 2

District 3

Joseph Shultz, R, 42

PLUMVILLE BOROUGH

• Mayor

• Member of council (2)

• Tax collector

Gary L. McIntire, R, 34

• Judge of election

Joan S. Yagle, R, 34

• Inspector of election (2)

RAYNE TOWNSHIP

• Auditor

Six-year term

Two-year term

Rachelle A. Winters, R, 498

• Constable

Six-year term

• Supervisor

Six-year term

Tyler Keith, R, 283

Wendi Strittmatter, R, 175

Anthony Mano, R, 98

Two-year term

Wendi Strittmatter, R, 264

Tyler Keith, R, 286

• Tax collector

Bobbie Farren, R, 553

• Judge of election

Wanda K. Rising, R, 519

• Inspector of election

Donna Mae Ruffner, R, 519

SALTSBURG BOROUGH

• Mayor

Karen M. Cumberledge, D, 52

Douglas S. Kull, R, 90

• Member of council (4)

John A. Lombardo, D, 55

Terry D. Cumberledge, D, 42

• Tax collector

• Judge of election

Bonnie McGregor, D, 74

• Inspector of election (2)

SHELOCTA BOROUGH

• Mayor

Rita Schreckengost, R, 17

• Member of council (2)

Matthew Schreckengost, R, 17

• Tax collector

• Judge of election

Nellie Dunlap, R, 18

• Inspector of election (2)

Dorothy Cravener, R, 8

Patricia McConnell, R, 9

  • SMICKSBURG BOROUGH

• Auditor

Six-year term

• Mayor

• Member of council (2)

• Tax collector

• Judge of election

• Inspector of election (2)

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP

• Auditor

Six-year term

• Supervisor

Six-year term

Luke VanHorn, R, 232

Michael G. Armstrong, R, 74

Timothy R. Marshall, R, 83

• Tax collector

June E. Thomas, R, 374

• Judge of election

Kathie J. VanHorn, R, 365

• Inspector of election

Bonnie L. Brewer, R, 369

EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP

• Auditor

Six-year term

Four-year term

Two-year term

• Constable

Six-year term

• Supervisor

Six-year term

Kenneth A. Umholtz, R, 233

• Tax collector

Donna Jean Krall, R, 197

• Judge of election

District 1

District 2

• Inspector of election (2)

District 1

Rhoda M. Stewart, D, 92

District 2

Georgette Y. Janicsko, R, 100

WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP

• Auditor

Six-year term

Omer Wagner, R, 284

• Constable

Six-year term

• Supervisor

Six-year term

Steven L. Shetler, D, 48

Jerry Lichtenfels, D, 97

Virginia Somers, R, 71

Kevin D. Baird, R, 112

Thomas A. Polenik, R, 99

• Tax collector

Debbie Boring, R, 319

• Judge of election

District 1

Judy Snyder, D, 87

District 2

Denise M. Miljenovich, R, 132

• Inspector of election (2)

District 1

Delores Thompson, R, 139

District 2

Marceda A. Smith, R, 133

WHITE TOWNSHIP

• Auditor

Six-year term

• Constable

Six-year term

• Supervisor

Six-year term

Judy Holliday, D, 1,201

Sandra Gillette, R, 1,482

Gail L. McCauley, R, 1,385

• Tax collector

Jeff Mack, R, 2,046

• Judge of election

Hillary Magas, R, 323

Diane M. Colley, R, 394

3/1

Vickie Enciso, D, 182

3/2

James R. Evans II, R, 239

3/3

Lynda M. Burner, R, 179

4/5

Joan Peterman, D, 168

Christine Evans, R, 213

• Inspector of election (2)

Marilyn Magas, R, 323

Lynn Misko, R, 395

3/1

Juanita A. Bufalini, D, 173

3/3

Paula Borish Daskivich, D, 139

Jenna-Marie Celtnieks, R, 182

4/5

Patricia Anne Holmes, D, 173

Margaret Marshall, R, 237

YOUNG TOWNSHIP

• Auditor

Four-year term

Six-year term

• Supervisor

Six-year term

James Blair, R, 168

Donald L. Maryai, D,99

• Tax collector

• Judge of election

District 1

Teresa Bachy, D, 81

District 2

Brenda Fasenmyer, D, 18

• Inspector of election (2)

District 1

Lisa Newhouse, D, 22

Patti Veshinfsky, D, 65

District 2

Lynda Michele Penrose, D, 17