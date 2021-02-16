The Burrell Township Library was the recipient of two grants that will help it with technology needs.
The Walmart Foundation provided funds for a multifunction printer that will allow patrons and staff to print, scan and FAX wirelessly. In addition to loaning books, magazines and other items, the library has been a hub in the community for other services, including printing and faxing.
The library also received a grant from the Indiana County Endowment (part of the Pittsburgh Foundation) for a cloud-based management system. This will help the library staff track books and other checkouts and manage member subscriptions. The database for books and other available items will greatly improve the library’s efficiency and effectiveness — and provide for data security and information access from anywhere. Members will be able to search the collections from home and secure their choices, before even visiting the library.
The board of directors is anxious to have the database and printer in place within the next several months.
The capital campaign for the new building continues; donations are being accepted at the library, which is located within the supervisor’s building on Park Drive in Black Lick.