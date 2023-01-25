An assessment of the economic situation in Indiana County has to take in a lot of moving parts, including:
• Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
“IUP’s employees bring diversity, experience, different perspectives, and are involved in churches, organizations, service groups, politics, etc. that Indiana County just wouldn’t have without IUP as one of the top employers,” said Michelle Fryling, the university’s executive director of media relations. “Frankly, I can’t imagine Indiana County without IUP, and especially, without IUP’s people who care deeply about this community!”
• Indiana Regional Medical Center.
“IRMC is proud to be represented as one of the few remaining independent community hospitals in Pennsylvania,” said longtime IRMC President and CEO Stephen A. Wolfe. “With strong ties to Punxsutawney Area Hospital, cancer care in partnership with the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, interventional cardiology services in partnership with Butler Health System, and most recently, a joint venture for orthopedics in Richland with Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center @ Windber, IRMC continues to position itself as a destination, and it is through these affiliations that we can offer a broad range of advanced medical services.”
• The county’s highway network.
Gulisek Construction LLC of Mt. Pleasant, Westmoreland County, is entering the final year of a $19.83 million widening of a mile and a half of state Route 286 (Oakland Avenue) and the U.S. Route 422 interchange near Windy Ridge in White Township.
• Its prospects for expanding broadband.
“The work to deliver Internet service to every household, business, farm, municipal office, etc. that wants to have service will continue until the job is done,” said Indiana County Office of Planning & Development and Indiana County Development Corporation Executive Director Byron G. Stauffer Jr. “This can only be done through public-private partnerships and funding. There will be contract awards over the course of the first quarter of 2023 up to at least $7 million.”
• How the county’s natural resources are being utilized.
State Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, said he hopes incoming Gov. Josh Shapiro considers the area’s abundance of coal and natural gas and realizes the need for “a balanced energy portfolio to meet the needs of our society.”
• And how the county is coping with a declining population, from 88,000 in 2010 to 83,000 in 2020.
“Those numbers are not unique to Indiana County,” said Indiana County Chamber of Commerce President Mark Hilliard. “Except for a couple of outliers, populations are decreasing everywhere. It could mean fewer jobs ... or more likely continuing the trend of job hopping, where people go from job to job, just looking the next best opportunity,” and putting a strain on small business.
There are other factors, including COVID-19 that has been a challenge for the past three years.
“The decline in student numbers amongst several Indiana County institutions has been a challenge,” Stauffer said. “A lot of local coordination with our municipalities, elected officials and Indiana University of Pennsylvania during the 2020 U.S. Census, at the beginning of COVID-19 when students were sent home, was so important as it could have been a lot worse in terms of the population numbers. There continues to be help wanted signs and job openings in various industries. There have been both in-person and virtual job fairs to assist both job seekers and employers to find talent.”
• Efforts continue to bring new employers into Indiana County.
“We can’t change the population numbers overnight but we can do our best to attract new families into this area,” Hilliard said. He pointed out that there is a lot of economic activity going on, both in attracting new businesses and in helping to expand current businesses.
“A number of new businesses have shown interest, especially in our business parks but also in other areas around the county,” Hilliard said. “And these are businesses in different industries.”
Also, the chamber president said, there are prospects, some close to an announcement and others in which significant progress is being made.
“We also have a couple of businesses that have discussed expansion and creating new jobs, adding square footage to their facilities,” Hilliard said. “Those are conversations we are having as well.”
Stauffer said ICDC is an affiliate member of the Indiana County Center for Economic Operations, along with the chamber of commerce, IUP and the Indiana County Tourist Bureau.
“We work cooperatively to deliver economic and workforce development programs and services,” Stauffer said. “As you see from county commissioner meetings, there are various grants that are both applied for and awarded throughout the year. These are important in terms of preparing business park sites and other infrastructure projects in order to compete for new job opportunities and business attraction and expansion. The ongoing work that has occurred in the last couple years through COVID-19 among our CEO affiliates in collaboration with our federal, state and local elected leaders has laid the groundwork for positive outcomes. I am confident that 2023 will be bringing several positive outcomes and am looking forward to upcoming press releases and announcements, including business attraction (new to Indiana County), business expansion and business start-up activities.”
Among IUP’s contributions to business development is the Small Business Development Center.
“The SBDC is still alive and well while helping hundreds of small businesses in the community,” Fryling said. “There are a number of success stories on the website. Again, not only does this help businesses succeed, it gives our students great real-life experience while interning or holding a graduate assistantship on campus and within the community. Recently, IUP joined forces with the University of Pittsburgh to make sure we keep the mission alive for Indiana County’s economic development. We stand ready to serve the community with a new management consultant located in 108 Eberly College of Business, Dr. Eric Swift, who has taken over for the retired Mr. Tony Palamone.”
Fryling said a “unique component” is how SBDC helps the IUP office of strategic partnerships and Eberly student marketing association grow the Talon Ticket program, “which is a student-led project which works directly with local businesses to provide student discounts for the IUP community with valid student ID cards. The program promotes collaboration and networking within the business district as well as opportunities for students to support local businesses.”
The university is seeing the fruit of its decision to cut tuition for in-state and out-of-state students living within the United States.
“While it is very early in the process, we are seeing really strong, very positive momentum in both applications and admissions,” Fryling said. “The net deposits are higher than any of the past five years,” as is the yield of admitted to net deposits, while the market share of Pennsylvania high school graduates is ahead of last year for all phases of the admissions funnel (apps, admits, deposits).
“We are also seeing an increase in applications for the Academy of Culinary Arts,” the IUP spokeswoman said.
Pennsylvania’s involvement in the Northeast Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative continues to loom as an issue, or as state Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, put it, “the anvil of RGGI hanging over their heads” at power plants in and near Indiana County.
Pittman said Shapiro will have a significant role in determining whether Pennsylvania will go ahead “in joining the RGGI scheme.”
Hilliard said the best news now is, the matter is still in the state appeals courts.
“We’ve been preparing for it for a number of years, since it was first announced,” Hilliard said. “At that point we began the discussions. I sat in front of a number of Senate and House and other committees, for Indiana County.”
The question remains, does RGGI impose a regulatory fee as proponents insist or, as opponents say, an $800 million carbon tax on electricity generated from coal- and natural gas-fired generation in Pennsylvania?
“I remain steadfast in my opposition,” Pittman said. “I think it has already cost economic damage because of the economic uncertainty,” over the area’s coal-fired and natural-gas-fired power plants.
“There is no doubt that the coal-fired power plants in our district are aging and they are coming to the end of their useful life,” Pittman continued. He wants to “give every opportunity” for those plants “to evolve into something new that still allows for economic opportunity.”
The power plants are paying taxes whether or not Pennsylvania joins RGGI, and whether or not it’s a fee or a tax being assessed. Pittman points to the “huge amount” of property taxes power plant owners pay local municipalities and school districts.
“Indiana County has long been a coal community, an energy community with a long history of natural gas production and electric generation,” Stauffer said. “We are in a cycle that change is ahead, with RGGI, with wastewater treatment rules, etc., which means that there will be challenges and obstacles for the economy, Indiana County has key assets here, great people in each and every community, terrific institutions, all positioning Indiana County to have opportunities to compete for new private sector investments and family sustaining jobs!”
Stauffer also is in the forefront of a bid to expand broadband service throughout the county.
“The Indiana County Commissioners, Sen. Pittman, Reps. Struzzi and (Brian) Smith (R-Punxsutawney), along with our federal delegation, all believe that broadband is no longer a luxury, but an economic and quality of life necessity,” the ICOPD/ICDC director said. “If anything positive comes from COVID-19, it is the realization that funding for broadband expansion has been lacking. Indiana County has been aggressive in seeking out state and federal broadband funding and prioritizing matching funds to secure these dollars to partner with internet service providers to expand local service to unserved and underserved areas of Indiana County.”
One ISP, Salsgiver of Freeport, has been awarded a $2.3 million contract, in the first phase of what eventually will be a $7 million network of such internet connections across the county.
“This can only be done through public-private partnerships and funding,” Stauffer said.
“If you want to attract business and attract new families, you have to have broadband,” Hilliard said. “For the most part, in White Township and Indiana Borough, it is fine, but we have people looking outside those areas.”
The chamber of commerce president applauded Stauffer and all those involved “for being proactive in this regard,” adding, “They have been proactive since before COVID. They have done a great job with utilizing the funds they have.”
In addition to the miles of fiber-optic cable being laid for broadband, there’s the highway mileage, including the work done on U.S. Route 119 and state Route 85, the latter a country road from Kittanning to Plumville and Home, the former a highway stretching south to north across the county, to Punxsutawney that is a new part of Pittman’s 41st Senatorial District (as well as the heart of Smith’s two-county 66th Legislative District).
“That 119 corridor is very much a heavily traveled highway between” Indiana and Punxsutawney, Pittman said, as he expressed “a new appreciation” for ties between the two boroughs.
Punxsutawney is home to an IUP campus that includes its Academy of Culinary Arts. There also is the relationship between IRMC and Punxsutawney Area Hospital, under the umbrella of the Pennsylvania Mountains Health Care Network.
“Further expansion of IRMC is always on the horizon and at the top of mind,” Wolfe said. “It’s important for us to remain the sole independent healthcare provider in the region and continue to offer the most advanced, up-to-date care.”
The IRMC CEO said his hospital has adapted and overcome challenges the COVID-19 pandemic presented to health care facilities throughout the nation, and IRMC continues to look for new ways to connect with its patients.
“We can attract and provide care for patients beyond those who reside and work in Indiana County,” Wolfe said. “Everything we do is centered around our vision to be the best community healthcare system in the country.”
And that covers the mind as well as the body.
“As recently announced, IRMC will construct a 31,000-square-foot mental health facility comprised of 44 beds that will care for adolescent, adult and geriatric patients,” Wolfe said. “Not only will this essential project help us to better serve patients who require in-patient psychiatric care, but also provide new job opportunities in the county.”
Indiana Regional Medical Center is literally across the street from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and Wolfe said IRMC is fortunate to have that neighbor.
“We support IUP’s intent to pursue medical education opportunities,” the IRMC CEO said. “IRMC and IUP have had a longstanding relationship to provide students with internships, externships and shadowing opportunities in areas such as nursing, dietetics and nutrition and other areas. We continue to look for ways to align our efforts to improve the region.”
Fryling said there are many partnerships that are ongoing between IUP and IRMC.
“We’re actively working with IRMC on the Residency program, offering support and initiatives to the residents,” the IUP spokeswoman said. “Our biology department chair, Dr. N. Bharathan, was responsible for bringing same-day COVID-19 testing to IRMC with IUP equipment loaned to IRMC, and training staff there to do the testing.”
The two institutions also are continuing a monthly Rural Health Pulse podcast.
And, Fryling said, “IRMC currently has applications available for summer pre-med internships. IUP pre-professional advisers have been promoting the opportunity for IUP students who are interested in pursuing medical careers after graduation; two IUP students (both from Indiana County) secured spots in summer 2022. Additionally, both organizations have teamed up to start planning a new initiative to create a new public healthcare apprenticeship for the county.”
IUP has its share of outreaches, including its Research Institute, which now serves six other universities in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, “to help them to expand their work in sponsored research through a shared service initiative,” Fryling said.
As Stouffer noted, in addition to “a top-tier research and doctoral university,” Indiana County is fortunate to have great school districts, a strong Intermediate Unit (shared with Armstrong County), “an exceptional Indiana County Technology Center,” and a new location for Westmoreland County Community College.
“Competition to attract new jobs is fierce, the cost of capital for investments in new facilities and equipment is rising, inflation is a factor, all of it, but I do see positive signs that 2023 will be a positive year for Indiana County,” the ICOPD/ICDC director continued. “The CEO continues to have inquiries and opportunities and businesses are seeking our programs and services. All good signs.”