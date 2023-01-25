A new café is looking to provide a space for Indiana cat-lovers and coffee enthusiasts to drink coffee, play with cats and potentially adopt their next pet.
Indiana residents Alex and Brittney Valeski plan to open Dexter’s Cat Café in late spring or early summer on the west end of Philadelphia Street. The business would operate like a typical café, but patrons would also get the opportunity to play with and adopt cats and kittens.
The front portion of the space would act as a normal café where patrons can sit down and order coffee, tea and pastries, according to Alex Valeski. The space would include a “special cat room” where customers can pay an admittance fee to spend time with roughly 20 cats and kittens.
“Anyone wanting to visit with cats will be admitted to the special cat room for a set period of time,” Alex Valeski said. “This gives each guest a personal experience with the cats.”
The café would have free Wi-Fi for customers looking to work online or hang out with friends. But one of the primary goals of the café is to establish a place where people can find cats and kittens they’d like to adopt.
“The cat room is perfect for anyone looking to either spend time with cats or who may be in the market to adopt,” Brittney said. “One of our main goals is to provide a calm yet fun way for people looking to adopt to meet cats and kittens. ... The idea behind the café is to allow people to visit with cats in a more relaxed environment than a typical shelter visit.”
The café would serve Commonplace Coffee beverages as well as a variety of teas and bottled drinks. Additionally, the Valeskis are looking to partner with a local bakery to sell pastries.
“We really want the focus of Dexter’s to be visiting with cats and potentially getting them adopted,” Alex Valeski said, “but we would love for our customers to be pleasantly surprised by the quality of our coffee and bakery items. We’re putting a lot of work into crafting a simple yet impressive menu.”
The café is also partnering with Four Footed Friends, an Indiana-based animal shelter, to provide the cats.
“We’ve been fortunate enough to partner with Four Footed Friends for this endeavor,” Brittney Valeski said. “They’ll be providing us cats and kittens, which will also create more room at the shelter for them to help more animals in need.”
The café’s hours of operation are tentatively set for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Though, Alex said those times are subject to change.
The main café area would be open to the public for food and beverages during regular business hours. The cat room would be accessible through appointments or walk-in visits. There will be a small admittance fee for the cat room to help the Valeskis cover the cost of caring for the cats. The Valeskis also plan on renting out the space for small events such as birthday parties, showers and meetings.
The Valeskis came up with the idea to start Dexter’s Cat Café after raising four sick kittens this past summer, according to Brittney.
“During and after the pandemic, a lot of spay and neuter programs ceased, which led to a major uptick in feral kittens being born,” she said. “When we found and raised four very sick kittens this summer, we offhandedly said, ‘We should just open a cat café.’ That became a reality when we realized how hard it was to find cats and kittens homes due to overcrowding within our local shelter system. This is our way to help get them off the streets and into loving homes.”
As for the café’s namesake, the Valeskis dedicated the business to their 12-year-old Shih-Tzu Beagle mix, Dexter, who “loves” cats and was adopted from a shelter.
“He truly loves cats more than any dog I’ve ever seen,” Brittney said, “and we wanted a way to honor him, as he was also adopted from a shelter. It’s his legacy.”