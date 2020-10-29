First Commonwealth Financial Corporation on Tuesday announced financial results for the third quarter of 2020.
The bank reported net income of $19.2 million, or 20 cents per share, compared to $23.9 million, or 24 cents per share, for the second quarter of 2020, and $26.6 million, or 27 cents per share, in the third quarter of 2019.
Net income for the first nine months of 2020 was $47.8 million, as compared to $78.5 million for the same period in 2019.
Net interest income of $66.7 million was essentially flat from the previous quarter, decreasing by $300,000 due to an 18 basis-point decline in the net interest margin, most of which was offset by a $338.5 million increase in average interest-earning assets.
“I am encouraged by our results for the third quarter of 2020. Our performance highlights the investments we have made in our fee businesses, geographic expansion and a more balanced approach to commercial and consumer lending,” T. Michael Price, president and CEO, said in a news release. “While we saw a meaningful improvement in our fee income and consumer lending, the shift in earning asset mix resulting from the additional liquidity continues to pressure our net interest margin. Additionally, our operating efficiency continues to improve as reflected in the core efficiency ratio of 54.5 percent for the third quarter. This marks the first time our efficiency ratio has been below 55 percent for a quarter since well before the last financial crisis.”