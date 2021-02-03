Indiana County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rode a roller coaster in 2020.
The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry reported Tuesday that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the county, also known as the Indiana Micropolitan Statistical Area, was 6.7 percent in December.
That was the same as statewide and national jobless rates for December, and up two-tenths of a percentage point from November.
By comparison, the Indiana jobless rate for December 2019 was 6.0 percent.
In between, the unemployment numbers in Indiana County dropped early in 2020, bottoming out at 5.5 percent in February, before rising amid the COVID-19 pandemic to 15.9 percent in April.
The rate generally declined from there, first to 12.9 percent in June, though it then inched up to 13.4 percent in July, before sliding during the fall to 6.5 percent in November.
The Department of Labor & Industry said total nonfarm jobs in Indiana County (not seasonally adjusted) declined by 500 from November to 31,000 in December.
State officials said, in most of nine published supersectors, jobs were unchanged over the month in five while the rest had small declines.
They said the only movement of more than 100 was in leisure and hospitality, which had a seasonal drop of 200.
In nearby urbanized areas, DuBois had a December unemployment rate of 6.6 percent, Pittsburgh 6.8 percent and Johnstown 7.1 percent.
In nearby counties, seasonal jobless rates for December were 6.2 percent in Jefferson, 6.6 percent in Clearfield, 6.7 percent in Westmoreland, and 7.2 percent in Armstrong.
Across the commonwealth, jobless rates ranged from 4.4 percent in Adams County to 9.7 percent in Philadelphia County.