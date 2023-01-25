The flame at Philly Street Candle Bar is still burning bright as owner Andrea Neiderhiser and her dedicated team of employees enter another year of business.
Located at 740 Philadelphia St., Philly Street Candle Bar opened its doors in the fall of 2021 as a way for Niederhieser to, in her own words, “not just sit at home passing the time.”
“My girls are older now,” she said. “I worked for a while before they were born, but I really wanted to do something else now that they’re grown.”
Philly Street Candle Bar is a creative retail experience in which customers choose from more than 120 scents to blend their own scented, long-burning soy-based candle.
In terms of the twists and turns most small business owners face, Neiderhiser said, “There’s been a lot of learning. A huge learning curve. I’ve had a lot of help. The small businesses here in town are so supportive of one another. I’m not noticing much competitiveness. Everyone wants to just support each other.
“Honestly, I had no clue how the idea of the business was going to be received,” she continued. “It’s such a novel idea for this area. I just thought, ‘Let’s take a chance and see what happens.’ I can’t say that anything surprised me because I had no expectations.
“I did not expect the connections I’m making with the people in town. We have a lot of people that are regulars here. I know what scents they want, how many candles they’re going to make. These are just people I’ve met through being here. It’s so cute. We have one guy that comes in and he wants four maple syrup candles every time he comes, even if it’s the middle of summer. These connections are such a nice surprise.”
The functionality of the business itself is very community-minded. Any customer who goes inside to make a candle will interact with any of the several employees, called “mixologists,” that guide customers through the whole candle-making process. Patrons are strongly encouraged to bring their friends and family. The store is BYOB.
Neiderhiser considers the recent addition of her manager, Derek Franks, a huge improvement to the business.
Neiderhiser and Franks met at a wedding last May. At the time, he was working as the manager of the Bath & Body Works shop in Westmoreland Mall. Franks was commuting an hour to and from every day.
“He came into the shop one day, and I let him know that I was looking for a manager that could really hit the ground running,” Neiderhiser said. “He offered right then to quit his job and come here. Having Derek around has been such a blessing to me. I can walk away and not worry.”
The addition of Franks has provided Neiderhiser much reprieve, as well as the dynamic of another creative mind.
“I’m constantly organizing things, changing things around,” Franks said. “I love coming in early.
“Every time I come back, it always looks better,” Neiderhiser added. “He’s always doing something.”
At the time of this interview, Franks was developing scents for a line of pre-filled zodiac-themed candles that are available for purchase now at the store.
The happiness of her employees is of top priority to Neiderhiser.
“I tell my people all the time that I want to make sure they’re having fun and they are happy. Because people walking through those doors can see that in their faces. I don’t want grumpy people working here.”
“I look forward to interacting with the customers,” said Franks. “We always make sure before they leave that they love their candle. Seeing how happy they are and creating that experience with them is so rewarding.”
Having a team of employees she trusts and can count on is of much importance to Neiderhiser. This frees her up to focus on the more mundane aspects of small business owning.
“If you’ve never owned a small business before, you wouldn’t realize how much of it is back of the house stuff,” she said. “I went in thinking, ‘This is so cute, it’s gonna be like ‘Gilmore Girls.’ I’ll be able to be the owner out front with all the people,’ but I have to be in my office a lot. I don’t love that.
“We’ve built such a great team, though,” she continued. “I can trust them to do everything out front exactly the way it needs to be done. They know better than me in some ways at this point. I’m always asking them questions and they know. It’s great.
“With time, the shop will start to run itself a little bit more and I’ll have more of that time to be out front,” she said. “We’re getting there. It’s only been a year!”
Philly Street Candle Bar tries to stay a part of the vibrant Indiana community by participating in events such as Downtown Indiana’s It’s a Wonderful Life Festival.
“One of our employees dressed up as Buddy the Elf,” Neiderhiser said. “It was a lot of fun.”
This spring, the store will also be throwing its first-ever drag show called “Candles and Queens.”
This was the idea of Franks, who performs as the drag queen “Desiree Storm” when he’s not busy at the store helping customers make candles. More information about this event will be announced soon.
“This is a retail business,” Neiderhiser said, “but I think people are seeing it as more than that. It’s something they enjoy doing. It’s an experience. They’re deliberate. They make time to come do this.”
Another cool feature of the business is that the space can be rented out for private events. Neiderhiser has recently updated some of her policies regarding this. She has set a 20-candle minimum for each party, as well as a down payment on the rental space.
“The way we were doing it before is not as economically feasible,” she said. “I was accepting any size of group or party, then bringing in my staff to work and the group would cancel. I was losing money.”
“The changes have not been as well received, but it is what it is,” she continued. “During business hours we do not take reservations, but if it’s a large party, we do appreciate the heads up.”
Neiderhiser has been told she should start selling through the store’s website.
“That’s missing the point of the business,” she said. “It’s an experience. It’s like trying to sell Disneyland online. I have no interest in selling online right now.
“We just want to keep doing what we’re doing.”
For more information about Philly Street Candle Bar, visit their website at phillystreetcandlebar.com or their Facebook page.