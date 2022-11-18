Highlights on cable channels today include the following:
4:12 p.m. — “Double Impact.” Twin brothers are separated when their parents are murdered but 25 years later they reunite in order to avenge their parents’ death. Jean-Claude Van Damme, Geoffrey Lewis. MAX
5:15 p.m. — “Dark Places.” A woman reinvestigates the massacre of her family, a crime she had assumed her brother committed. Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult. HBO2
6 p.m. — “Leap of Faith.” A charlatan claiming to be a faith healer is stranded in a backwater town in Kansas where a local sheriff gets wise to his scam. Steve Martin, Debra Winger. FLIXe