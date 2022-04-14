Highlights on cable channels today include the following:

5 p.m. — “Gone Baby Gone.” Two street-smart private eyes investigate the mysterious disappearance of a little girl in a working-class Boston neighborhood. Casey Affleck, Morgan Freeman. HBO2

6 p.m. — “Night Falls on Manhattan.” A young lawyer’s life is torn apart when he is assigned a high-profile case in which several officers, including his father, were injured or killed by drug dealers. Andy Garcia, Lena Olin. FLIXe

8 p.m. — “Bridesmaids.” A devoted maid of honor struggles to put her financial and romantic woes aside as she attempts to plan the perfect wedding for her best friend. Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph. TNT

