Highlights on cable channels today include the following:
4 p.m. — “Night Falls on Manhattan.” A newly elected district attorney finds himself in the middle of a police corruption investigation that may involve his father and his partner. Andy Garcia, Lena Olin. FLIXe
6 p.m. — “The Lobster.” In a dystopian future, a man is sent to a hotel for singles in order to find a new partner. If he fails to do so within the 45 days, he’ll be biologically transformed into an animal of his choosing. Colin Farrell, Rachel Weisz. TMC
7 p.m. — “Colombiana.” A woman becomes a hired killer in order to seek revenge against the gangster who murdered her parents. Zoe Saldana, Jordi Mollà. Syfy