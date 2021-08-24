Highlights on cable channels today include the following:
4:30 p.m. — “Blended.” A terrible blind date segues into a nightmare family holiday, when two single parents find themselves and their respective broods thrown together in South Africa. Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. MTV
5:30 p.m. — “Fast and Furious.” When fugitive ex-con Dom Toretto returns to Los Angeles seeking the truth behind a high-profile crime, Agent Brian O’Conner reluctantly seeks out his help in order to take down a common enemy. Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. E!
7:55 p.m. — “Matilda.” A super-intelligent child’s self-absorbed parents send her to a brutal school, where she uses her brilliance to survive. Danny DeVito, Mara Wilson. FREFM