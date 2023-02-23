Highlights on cable channels today include the following:
5:15 p.m. — “Jennifer’s Body.” A demon-possessed cheerleader devours her classmates, and her best friend races to stop a bloody feast on prom night. Megan Fox, Amanda Seyfried. HBO2e
6:10 p.m. — “Murina.” A teenage girl decides to replace her controlling father with his wealthy foreign friend during a weekend trip to the Adriatic Sea. Gracija Filipovic, Leon Lucev. TMC
8:05 p.m. — “Uncut Gems.” When his merchandise is stolen from one of his top sellers, a jewelery dealer to the rich and famous must find some way to pay off his debts. Adam Sandler, Julia Fox. SHO