Highlights on cable channels today include the following:
4 p.m. — “Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.” A Hobbit discovers that a ring bequeathed to him by his uncle is in fact a device that will allow its master to manipulate dark powers and enslave the world. Elijah Wood, Sean Astin. PAR
5 p.m. — “Hidden Figures.” A team of female African-American mathematicians provide crucial calculations for NASA’s race to the moon. Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer. FX
6 p.m. — “Ratatouille.” A rat who dreams of becoming a gourmet chef teams up with an inexperienced kitchen worker at one of Paris’ finest restaurants. With the voices of Patton Oswalt and Brad Garrett. DISNEY