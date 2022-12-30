Highlights on cable channels today include the following:
5 p.m. — “The Mummy Returns.” The mummified body of Imhotep is shipped to a museum in London, where he once again wakes and begins his campaign of rage and terror. Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. TNT
7 p.m. — “The Fate of the Furious.” When a mysterious woman seduces Dominic Toretto into the world of terrorism and a betrayal of those closest to him, the crew faces trials that will test them as never before. Vin Diesel, Jason Statham. FX
8 p.m. — “King Kong.” A greedy film producer assembles a team of moviemakers and sets out for the infamous Skull Island, where they find more than just cannibalistic natives. Naomi Watts, Jack Black. SYFY