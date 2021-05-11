BARBARA BARKER, 39, of Indiana, resides with husband Eric and two daughters attending seventh- and third-grade classes. She is a co-owner of a family farm in Center Township. She was elected to the school board in 2017 and is seeking a second term.
Barker took a pragmatic view of the district’s effort to prepare every student for his or her ideal path in life.
“It will never be (100 percent). Everything changes and the world changes. It’s important that the district realizes we have an ever-changing environment and we have to flow with that environment to meet the needs of students,” she said.
“We have implemented over the past three years many programs like college in the classroom to give students a leg up if they want to go to college. We also have the tech wing where students can see if they have the skills and love for other disciplines. The current board has been working hard to make sure that we promote what is best for every child. The thing about education before was ‘one size fits all’ but that is changing.”
Barker said the district should restore Eisenhower as the home for fourth- and fifth-grade students in the west half of the district, and to keep status quo for all schools, if feasible.
“Previous boards have been shaking up the academic structure. Its is my intention to not shake up what we have but to build upon what we have to make it the best it can be,” she said.
“Whatever I choose do to, I’m going to base my decisions on the best financial interest and academic interests of taxpayers and the community. The way that I see how we are structured is the way it should stay. Four years ago, there were four designs for the future of our district. One was status quo, one was a new Ben Franklin school two were to close Horace Mann with two academic configurations; one would cost more money and the other would save money but had no parental support. I want to build on what we have and not change things up.”
The Indiana district’s strong points, the ones that drew Barker and her family to the area, she said, are the broader program offerings within easy reach.
“When you are in a small school district, getting access to resources your children need could be difficult (such as music, orchestra, art, foreign languages),” Barker said. “We are a global economy so it’s important that children see the globalness of our world.”
Along with several other candidates, Barker said residents concerned with the tax rates have voiced their concerns during the campaign.
“I have conversations with them and they say they can’t afford the tax burden anymore. It’s a sad thing that over the years taxes have been raised year after year so that it is an immense burden to the families in our district. It’s interesting that we have not raised taxes for three years. It all comes down to taxes. It’s sad and heartbreaking.”
No other candidate for school board brings the view of economic hardship, Barker said.
“I’m the voice of the working class and the middle class. I grew up in poverty so I understand what it is like to be in the same situation most of the families in our district are in. I can relate to those families.”
Barker said service on the school board would be rewarding to her if she can help to maintain the variety of programs the district offers.
“Originally, I wanted to maintain the academic system for the children in the community. I was seeing what was going on. We used to have a swimming program for the kids, violin instruction, all kinds of programs,” she said.
“We kept losing things. We lost those programs and it’s always a balancing act. You have to make sure a program is effective and efficient, worth the money. I wanted to just maintain the integrity of our school system, I see the kids in the neighborhood and want them to do better.
“When our society is educated, its better. You want people to want to live here. You want people to care about where they live and society as a whole is better, happier.”