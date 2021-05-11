BRAD KAPP, 34, of White Township, resides with his fiance, her daughter and their son. He is a sales representative of Luther Ford.
Kapp evaluated Indiana’s academic program from the standpoint of parents of a daughter taking a non-traditional path.
“We have a 16-year-old who is going to technical school (Indiana County Technology Center) for graphic design. They have many programs there that are wonderful and give kids a chance to pursue the workforce without higher levels of education. I support higher levels of education, but at Indiana, one of the top schools in the state, I think we are doing a great job. I would like to see that bridge between Indiana and ICTC continue to flourish.”
The district’s six schools should provide an environment most conducive to student learning, Kapp said. He said Eisenhower’s future should be scrutinized.
“My primary concern is student well-being. Student comfort; their ability to be educated. If they are in conditions not suitable, it’s going to be tough for them. Including Eisenhower, I think this gives us a chance to re-evaluate what is happening in the district. There have been a lot of jobs lost at the college and people will be leaving the area. They have a plan to expand some of the facilities and offices at Eisenhower, and with that expansion, (recover) the loss of the modular classrooms,” he said. “I think right now we’re at a proper accommodation level for the students. And what I would like to see money go toward is possible renovation of existing buildings to make them better suited for students of today and students of the future.”
Asked to identify the district’s strength, Kapp suggested that the district is in financial position to do what is best for the buildings and the student without increasing the burden on taxpayers.
“Obviously, Horace Mann comes to mind. It has been a heated topic for many years in the district. Personally, I would like to see us spend our money in the wisest way possible. If I was elected, I would like to see the assessments, I would like to gather the information and see what the smartest choice is. I don’t want to waste (money) or increase the burden on the taxpayers of the district,” he said.
“We need to take a look at the budget, look at our constraints, look at what does or does not make sense for investing, and I would be able to make a better educated conclusion.”
Kapp said voters have asked him to avoid raising tax rates.
“I would say the primary concern for most people is taxes that affect everyone. I don’t want to see necessarily any increase in taxes or the burden on people,” he said.
“I would like to help grow Indiana as a community. If we can draw people here with an excellent education program, that is a way to lessen the burden on an individual stakeholder.”
Kapp said his family life has given him a philosophy of focusing on expenses.
“For the last four years, I have been a stay-at-home dad and so the budget has been a primary concern in our household. We were fortunate enough that I could stay home and my wife could continue to work. Through the COVID crisis this was our most valuable choice,” he said.
“So, I am very familiar with having to make tough choices, having to make some decisions when it comes to family and financing. I understand how much of a burden something like taxes can be.”
Kapp said he is motivated to run for election as a concerned parent.
“I have a personal investment. My son is in Head Start now and will enter the system next year. This is the way that I can be a vested director, not only for him but for all other students. I like to volunteer. I am not necessarily afraid of conflict; I don’t try to cause it, but I don’t shy away from it. I would just like to know that there is at least one member on the school board that is level headed and not making decisions that are best for not just personal affiliation or motivation from outside sources, but literally wants to see the school district achieve the most that it can.”