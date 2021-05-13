Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch, 51, has deep roots in northern Indiana County, where seven generations of his family have lived.
“I believe that I can make a difference for Indiana County,” Welch said. “The residents of Indiana County want someone with common sense ideals, someone who has substantial professional experience, significant life experience, someone who has raised a family and experienced life and is rooted in and connected to the community.”
Welch grew up in Rayne Township, the son of Harold and Mary Welch, and said he holds “our Second Amendment and pro-life conservative Christian values very near and dear.” He now lives in Cherryhill Township.
Welch’s experience as a private attorney includes an extensive practice over the past two decades in family and criminal law, including cases where he represented crime victims and the elderly.
He also has been involved in civil litigation representing both plaintiffs and defendants in such areas as negligence cases, contract disputes, property litigation, small business formation and litigation.
And he has been a municipal solicitor in Marion Center and Plumville boroughs, and Grant and West Wheatfield townships; has practiced in trial courts all over southwestern Pennsylvania, and in the state appellate courts; is involved in the Pennsylvania Special Court Judges Association; and serves on the statewide court administration committee as well as serving as an officer for the local district.
“I bring to the table the refined skill of discernment and established judicial temperament and demeanor, skills that one can only gain through experience,” Welch said. “Very difficult decisions must be made and my experience as a judge has prepared me to make the most difficult decisions.”
He graduated from Marion Center Area High School, earned a Bachelor of Science degree and a Master of Business Administration degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and then earned his Juris Doctor from Duquesne University.
He worked for a year prior to his 2002 admission to the bar by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court as a Supreme Court Certified Legal Intern with the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s office.
He then joined the Indiana law firm of Simpson, Kablack & Bell and simultaneously worked as an assistant in the Indiana County Public Defender’s office. In 2005, he formed a partnership with attorney Matthew Budash in the firm of Budash & Welch LLP and has practiced there continuously since.
He was elected in 2017 to the position of magisterial district judge for northern Indiana County. In that role, he said, “all criminal matters from minor to the most serious come before the district court for preliminary arraignment where bail is set, and then for a preliminary hearing.”
He also “hears summary traffic and non-traffic matters as well as landlord tenant matters and other civil actions for money up to $12,000.”
He touts “experience as an attorney over the last two decades handling not only family and criminal law matters but a myriad of other matters that come before the trial court and will undoubtedly come before the newly elected judge during his or her tenure on the court.”
He said his seniority in the bar “is evidence that I have paid my dues in the trenches day in and day out in all of the county’s courts, which gives me significant credibility among my colleagues.”
He touts “a healthy respect for law enforcement, as evidenced by my involvement as an instructor with the IUP Municipal Police Academy,” a deep respect for members of the armed forces and veterans, “as my father is a veteran, my grandfather a World War II marine veteran,” and a great-great-grandfather (Lewis Welch) served in the Union Army during the Civil War out of Indiana County.
He cites his activity in the community and attends church regularly at New Life Community Church in Indiana where he is an active member in the Warrior Men’s Group. He also remains involved with IUP as an instructor for the Municipal Police Academy, and has also served on the IUP Business Advisory Council, as a coach and judge for the IUP Mock Trial Team, and as a host for interns from IUP’s pre-law department.
Welch also touts a “deep respect for women, lucky to have my strong-willed mother Mary, my beautiful wife Michele, and two wonderful and successful adult daughters, Brittany and Emily.”
More information about his campaign is available on Facebook as well as the www.welchforjudge.info website.