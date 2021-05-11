DIANE ANTONACCI, 44, of White Township, resides with her husband Dan, has two daughters attending ninth and seventh grades. She is a teacher in the Blairsville-Saltsburg School District.
Antonacci said the district has well-provided for her daughters, who are high achievers in different subject areas, and agreed that students need direction to any path they choose.
“I can’t say enough about the teachers and the education they (her daughters) have received … I can say that I never felt that they were looked over or didn’t get what they needed, in every class that they were in. The teachers treated them as though they were their own children,” she said.
“The classes they offer at the high school push the students. I know they have a dual enrollment option. As far as ICTC and vocational, I can’t speak to that yet because my kids aren’t involved. But I know from my district that kids who go to ICTC have a great experience and are ready to go out into the field that they are studying. Obviously not every child is college material. I tell my students that.”
Antonacci said she wants to evaluate whether Horace Mann School should stay open as part of determining the future of Eisenhower School.
“Is it necessary to have four elementary schools open? I honestly don’t know if that’s fiscally responsible. The Eisenhower fire was horrific for teachers and students. Should Eisenhower be reopened or fixed? I honestly feel like we should make Eisenhower able to house all of fourth grade and fifth grade (students),” she said. “Is it necessary to keep Horace Mann open? I don’t know if its fiscally responsible. I think three buildings are plenty for elementary with all fourth and fifth grade students at Eisenhower.”
Antonacci is among many candidates who said the district’s faculty is its greatest asset.
“I think our teachers are our strength in our district. They go above and beyond for their students, especially during this pandemic with virtual, hybrid and in-person learning,” she said.
“I think the curriculum is phenomenal as well. I know there’s a new curriculum for language arts at the elementary school and I researched it and listened to some teachers talk about it. It’s rigorous. I think all the extracurricular activities offered for the kids, not just the sports but the (stage productions), they all need to be preserved.”
Voters this year are concerned about whether virtual learning would be continued when the pandemic ends, Antonacci said.
“I think the building situation is one that I have discussed with a few people. Wondering what is going to happen to Eisenhower? And this year has been an anomaly because of the pandemic. Should we continue with synchronous learning? That’s another thing they’ve been talking to me about.”
Antonacci said she would be a good director because she brings the views of a teacher and a parent. She said she did not agree with all the pandemic-related decisions that the school board made but commended the board for making tough decisions.
“Number one, I’m an educator. I’ve been there, I know what goes on in schools. I do it every single day,” she said. “And I’m also a parent. I thought that being a parent is one of the top characteristics. You should be a parent to be on the school board. The decisions I make would affect me. I think school directors who don’t have children make decisions that don’t affect them, and I think that’s hard. I’m living it.”
Antonacci said she wants to serve on the school board to influence decisions that affect her children.
“I feel like I’m the perfect person to be on the board. I have kids and some of the decisions I would make would affect them greatly,” she said. “I feel like I would bring a fresh perspective, I feel that instead of complaining about things that are happening, I might as well jump in and see what I could do.”