Donald Lancaster, 64, came to Indiana Borough in 2003 and 10 years later made his first run for borough council from Ward 2.
As he seeks a third term, Lancaster said there is more work to be done in the borough — such as with the issue of empty houses and storefronts.
“This has become a big issue with the decrease in student enrollment at (Indiana University of Pennsylvania) and the cutback of faculty and support staff,” Lancaster said.
He would like the borough to explore marketing “as a great place to affordably live and raise a family,” noting that four of his acquaintances live here and work remotely for companies located in Washington, D.C.
“Since buying and rehabbing the house that we currently live in, we bought two other houses on our street and gutted and rehabbed both,” Lancaster said. “They are currently house two families. Both are first time home buyers. We also started the Thai restaurant on South Seventh Street, and we bought a commercial property on Philadelphia Street and are in the process of starting another restaurant.”
Lancaster and his wife moved to Indiana to retire, after a life that largely, but not entirely, was in the Pittsburgh area.
“From the age of 14 to 16, my family was in the Peace Corps and we lived in Kingston, Jamaica,” Lancaster recalled.
He’s a native of Connellsville, who grew up in Rostraver Township, graduated in 1974 from Belle Vernon Area High School, and earned a bachelor’s degree in Speech Communications – Broadcast Option from Penn State (1979) and a master’s degree in Special Education from Duquesne (1989).
He was employed by Pittsburgh Public Schools as a teaching assistant and as a special education teacher with students with severe behavioral/emotional issues, a role he had from 1979 to 2012.
Lancaster said he wants to continue working with the Indiana Borough Police Department and Chief Justin Schawl, something he’s been doing as chairman of council’s Public Safety Committee, a role he has had since 2016.
“We have developed a good working relationship in which we discuss ways of making the borough and the police department better,” Lancaster said. “With my encouragement as chair of the Public Safety Committee and the support of Council, the IBPD has a working becoming a community asset focusing on the peace, safety and comfort of our community.”
That included a rewriting of the department’s mission statement to meet the goals of Community Policing, with actions “guided by the core values of honor, integrity, and respect for all persons.”
Other achievements cited by Lancaster included IBPD’s focus on recruiting women and minorities; its active pursuit of funding to purchase body cams; and the start of a Comfort K-9 program, one of only two so far in western Pennsylvania.
“The dog will be in service to the community upon its completion of training,” Lancaster said. “Chief Schawl has also formed a panel of citizens to meet quarterly to advise him and to be a sounding board.”
Lancaster said IBPD has developed and maintained a good working relationship with the IUP police and State Police at Troop A, Indiana.
“The IBPD has held training not only for the betterment of the officers in our department but other police departments in the area have been invited to participate,” Lancaster said.
“The most recent class was run by the Pennsylvania State Police Heritage Affairs Office to discuss topics surrounding hate, bias and police/community engagement.”
Lancaster also pointed out that, in a move that preceded nationwide police protests that occurred in the past 11 months, the IBPD has had a Diversity and Inclusion Training partnership with Dr. Abigail Adams from IUP.
Lancaster also is a founding member and is on the steering committee of the Indiana County Sustainable Economic Development Task Force.
He also helped found the Indiana County Stormwater Educational Partnership and has worked with Indiana Area Collaborative Team (I-ACT) and the Blairsville-Indiana Council of Governments.
Additionally, Lancaster said, “I want to address the continuing problem of the flooding of the creeks in the borough. The borough has developed a plan to deal with this problem, but it continues to be an issue due to lack of money available to remediate our creek systems.”
Lancaster said he and his wife “are committed to make Indiana Borough a great place to live,” and hopes “to continue the work that I have been doing to make our community even better.”