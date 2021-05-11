DOUG STEVE, 52, of White Township, resides with his wife, Julie, and two sons who attend fifth- and second-grade classes in the district. He is the operator of Crimson Wealth Management Group financial adviser. He has served two nonconsecutive terms on the board, 2007-11 and 2015-19. Steve commended the district’s effort to gear students toward college and trade school, but criticized the core education offerings and said graduates entering the workforce are not prepared.
“I think those that are entering the work force out of high school, there’s still a lot of room for improvement. I don’t think right now a senior graduating deciding to enter the work force can basically live on their own with the financial ability to handle things,” he said. “I know one of the things that gets frustrating, in the core courses, Indiana has only 37 minutes a period and there’s 10 periods. They try to compare Indiana to other school districts in the region such as Upper St. Clair, which has 50-minute classes. Most top performing school districts have 40 minutes or more of class time per period. What you do is shorten those core academic areas, math, science, reading, you’re reducing the time kids are learning those. Right now, we’re doing our kids a disservice at the high school.”
Steve said the district schools are inadequate for students with disabilities and called for building up Eisenhower to accommodate as many as 500 students. “I still think it’s a sad state when we don’t have one elementary building that is ADA compliant,” Steve said. “We definitely have to make sure that whatever buildings we use in the district for elementary that we get them 100 percent ADA compliant.
“At Eisenhower, you need to do remodeling so it can hold 400 to 500 students. There’s been talk now and previously about that. It seems that the board will drag their feet until after the election to see what the outcome is, but I think what needs to be done is to modernize the building and make it as nice as if not nicer than East Pike right now.” The strength of the district, Steve said, is the curriculum that provides AP courses for high achieving students and a series of fundamental wood shop, metal shop, CADD and digital media classes that serve students who don’t want to pursue a trade education at ICTC. “Overall, I think it’s amazing what the teachers have done this current year with the pandemic. With not a whole lot of training these teachers have learned how to use Google Meets … and they had to do this on the fly on their own.”
On the campaign trail this spring, Steve said voters complained that too many school board members have no kids in school and lack the viewpoint of a parent; others told him they were surprised at the introduction of a new elementary curriculum; and Steve said some complained that the district didn’t consult with Indiana University of Pennsylvania to design an elementary reading program. Steve said residents told him of being displeased with pandemic-related decisions in the district. “Having kids involved in activities and being a business owner, there are a lot of parents upset with the handling of activities during the pandemic year. Not allowing parents in to certain events,” he said. “And until last Friday, there was no prom scheduled. We have places in Indiana that have lost a lot of revenue (Rustic Lodge) during the pandemic and once Indiana agreed to have a prom, they decided to take it out to Cherry Tree. Because they (Chetremon) have garage doors that you can open to vent air. Yet the kids are going to ride 45 minutes in close contact with one another to get there.”
ELA curriculum for the elementary kids, they didn’t even contact IUP. (etc.) I have tons of emails from parents on that. The board members, to them it’s about economics, not academics.
Steve said his mix of experience including past service on the board is superior to other candidates’ credentials. “My situation is the most unique. I’ve been in education; I spent 13 years teaching business education, I’ve been on the board previously, so I know how boards operate,” Steve said. “I’m a business owner dealing in finance. All those are strong attributes.”
Giving back is Steve’s motivation to serve again on the board, he said. Further, Steve said, arranging a strong educational system in modern buildings would attract quality businesses and companies. “From a business owner perspective, I want to see this town thrive,” he said.