ELIZABETH COOK, 58, of Indiana, resides with her husband Jason. They have two adult children. She is a teacher in the Harmony Area School District near Cherry Tree.
Cook said Indiana County Technology Center is a strong option for students who are not college bound and that the district needs to explain more options to the students.
“They could improve by taking more time with career education and I know there’s a ninth-grade field trip to ICTC and the offerings there,” she said. “I’m not sure what all they offer but they are good programs but I think maybe do more to let the students know what is there and what is available to them.”
Cook opposes a new school and said the existing ones in Indiana ought to be kept in the best condition possible.
“Right now, our priority I think should be to keep maintenance of the buildings that we have. Because we don’t know the future,” she said.
“Right now, we don’t have a great influx of people coming in and in fact it may be the opposite with IUP (staff layoffs). I don’t know if families would be moving away or what would bring families back to the community. For now, I would be cautions and do what we have to do at Eisenhower and maintain the other buildings that we have just in case we need them. Or that they’re in good repair to sell them if that is what we end up doing down the road.
“I’m reluctant to embark on a project that is millions of dollars at this point in time with the way things are.”
Cook said the academic offerings are the pride of Indiana Area School District.
“Right now, they have very good scores at the state level and even the national level. I would like to keep the programs strong, if that’s what we have going for us,” she said. “We have opportunities for students in the high school to take college credits, which is very progressive, so I think we’re doing well in that regard, as an example of programs that are doing well.
“I think that we have quality teachers and administrators that try to work together. I’m not sure if that’s the best thing but it seems to be working.”
Like other candidates, Cook said voters have told her to keep tax rates down.
“I’ve heard a lot of people wanting taxes not to go up. They are saying that. There are some people that want and don’t mind it if we have a bigger school building, but some of the ones, especially people who live in the areas where the small neighborhood schools are, would like to keep the neighborhood schools if we could,” she said.
“Some have mentioned the athletic programs and that the field that we have at the high school needs to be replaced. I’ve heard that. I’ve also heard more people say that they want to keep taxes down and keep what we have, kind of like what I’m saying.”
Cook said she would bring a global view of district issues if elected to the school board,
“I have experience from three different angles. As a teacher, as a parent and as a taxpayer, so I can see those three sides and I’ve made education my life,” she explained. “I’ve been working for 25 years in public schools and I’m a person who doesn’t have kids in the district anymore. They’re adults. So, I don’t have an ulterior motive. I just want to do this for the community.
“I’ve always wanted to be on the school board and thought this might be a good time to get in. I’m committed to Indiana and want to see what I can do for it.”
Cook said she is eager to tackle the multiple duties of a school director.
“I enjoy being involved and its really part of my personality, of being involved and being busy. That’s part of it,” she said.
“And I’m thinking I’m not retiring yet, but that if I do this now, I can find out if this is something I’d like to continue doing. I enjoy staying busy and I like being involved in this community. That’s what it boils down to.”