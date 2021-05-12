George Boros, 74, grew up in Burrell Township and is a longtime resident of Blacklick Township, having lived there for 43 years. He is a 1965 graduate of Blairsville High School and graduated from the Electronics Institute, in Pittsburgh, after studying engineering design and technology.
He and his wife, Shirley, have two grown children who are district graduates, Gregory Boros and wife Suzy, of North Carolina, and Julie Kriley and husband Phil, of Blacklick Township. In addition, he has three grandsons, all recent district graduates, and one granddaughter.
Boros retired from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation with 35¾ years of service and worked at Engineering District 10-0, Indiana, as engineering design project manager. After retiring, he was employed by several engineering consulting firms in the Pittsburgh area as a design project manager.
A political newcomer, he said his career experience of managing multiple large-scale projects, including budgets and timelines, would be an asset as a school board member.
“I have had considerable experience dealing with the general public, as well as state and local political leaders, as well as federal officials” he said.
“I have had considerable experience working with people at public meetings and on an individual basis to help resolve issues that arise. I practice fiscal responsibility, managing time and resources.”
Boros said he has “been interested in running for school director for some time, but due to work conflicts I felt it was not the right time.”
“Now that I am retired, I feel that I have the time to devote to serving all the people of Region 2 and the school district in general,” he said.
If elected, Boros said he wants “to give all of the students in the district all the tools to succeed in their chosen field in their journey through life upon graduation.”
Boros said the No. 1 issue in the district now is consolidation, and he wants to “work at helping the district become unified into one district throughout the transition period and beyond the consolidation process.”
“I feel reconfiguration will provide greater opportunities for our students,” he said.
“This has been a very hot topic for years within the district. I know that there will be a period of readjustment for all students, parents, teaching staff and district administrators. I feel that we will become a better and stronger school district in the end.”
He also wants to “provide the appropriate academic and vocational programs to assure all students are properly prepared for their choice of careers after graduation,” to “provide equality for all students in the district” and to “prepare students to handle basic life skills and financial affairs (money management, etc.)”
If elected, Boros said he would strive for transparency and “a willingness to work with all in Region 2 that I would represent on the board, and the district as a whole.”
Boros said people should vote for him because he wants to foster a sense of unity.
“I will work with all parties within the district, and with the board of directors in making this district a unified and better school district for all our students,” Boros said.