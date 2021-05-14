Gerald Smith is seeking a third term as a borough councilman from Ward 2, where he has served six years as chairman of the Public Works Committee and also is council vice president.
“I am excited to continue the work that this council has started over the last eight years,” Smith said. “I am proud of my service on borough council and my role in helping to form the vision of this community. I first became interested in this service eight years ago, when it seemed that Indiana was ready for a shift in vision. The arts and cultural festivals that have established themselves in the last eight years, like the It’s a Wonderful Life Festival and the Northern Appalachian Folk Festival are the result of an enormous amount of community effort, and new leadership ready to say yes.”
Smith, 46, has a bachelor’s degree from Northwestern University in mathematics and philosophy, and is a math teacher in the Indiana Area School District.
He was born in the Midwest and is a past public school teacher in St. Louis, Mo., Portland, Ore., and Renton, Wash.
He also spent three years working with communities in East and Southern Africa on increasing access to quality education, and was a community organizer between 2004 and 2008, coordinating a national health care coalition focused on eliminating racial disparities in health outcomes.
Smith said he also led a successful federal campaign to reauthorize an important health program for low-income children, and wrote and published living wage reports which helped to improve conditions for low-wage workers.
Smith also cites his work as an active volunteer in the Indiana community, leading a group of neighbors in setting up new traditions and projects such as the Fifth Street Fair and Horace Mann Playground project.
He also helped establish a new community group, The Center for Community Growth, which has embarked on a community conversation about building a new, sustainable economy in Indiana County.
In Indiana, Smith said, he has maintained a number of priorities, and looks forward to continuing to expand on these in a new term, including providing opportunities for our business district to thrive; leading collaborations with local stakeholders such as Indiana University of Pennsylvania, the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce, and Downtown Indiana Inc.; communicating to residents and beyond about important issues facing our community, and opportunities for community building; and demonstrating sustainable, state of the art practices in the community’s storm water and sewer system infrastructure.
“In addition, I look forward to maintaining and improving policies to ensure that we are a Welcoming Community,” Smith said.
“In response to national attention brought to racial inequity and disparities, particularly in policing, the borough police force has looked inwards, and begun an ongoing program of diversity training.”
Smith said he has been at the forefront of these changes, as well as the effort to establish a local advisory chapter to the Pennsylvania Human Rights Commission, “which is in place to guarantee civil rights.”
Smith also sits on the board of the Three Rivers Foundation, and the Friends of Yellow Creek, and coordinates the Coalition for a Healthy County. He also has been active with the Indiana Community Garden, volunteering his time to establish a rainwater collection system.
“Of course, Indiana faces challenges,” Smith said. “The impact of COVID-19 on the health and the economy of our region is significant. Financial relief has softened the blow for some small businesses, but some of our biggest employers are significantly reducing jobs. It is heartbreaking to me to see neighbors who invested in community leaving town.”
However, he added, “I am confident this community has the strength and perseverance to weather these challenges.”
Smith said he most enjoys spending time with his family, Dr. Amanda Poole, and children, Griffin, 12, and Zuzu, 10, bicycling, spending time outdoors, travel and thinking of creative solutions to old problems.