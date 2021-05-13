Indiana County First Assistant District Attorney Gina Force said she is a proud lifelong resident of Indiana County, having grown up in the Rochester Mills area.
“After graduating from Marion Center High School, I attended Pennsylvania State University where I received a Bachelor of Science in crime, law and justice and a minor in sociology. I graduated with high honors and as member of the Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society due to my academic success. I went on to receive my law degree from Syracuse University College of Law where I graduated cum laude. While in law school, I had the privilege of participating in many criminal jury trials during a summer clerkship in London in the Crown Court, which hears the most egregious criminal cases in all of England.”
Eventually, she moved back to Indiana where she worked for a firm in the private sector for several years.
“In 2016, I took a leap of faith and started my own practice, Ryen-Force Law PC,” Force recalled. “Shortly after opening, I was hired in the District Attorney’s Office as a prosecutor and began working as a parent advocate for cases with Children and Youth Services. I was quickly promoted to the first assistant district attorney and continue to serve in that capacity today.”
Meanwhile, she lives in Indiana Borough with her husband Chris and their son Kash.
Why run for judge?
“We need judges that have experience across the broad spectrum of the law, specifically in the areas of family and criminal law,” Force said. “My experience in private practice with a focus on family law, as a first assistant district attorney, as a parent advocate, as a mom, and as someone who has spent a significant portion of her career in the courtrooms of the Court of Common Pleas, I think sets me apart from the other candidates.”
She believes the opening being created on the Indiana County bench would likely be the last one for several decades.
“I thought it was important to have someone who understood what the job entails and had the experience and perspective to be the best judge for the people of Indiana County,” Force said. “I believe that I am the only candidate that combines broad experience in all aspects of the law, a unique perspective, and that can hit the ground running on day one as judge. While most people know that I am first assistant district attorney and that I have been responsible for prosecuting murders, drug dealers, and violent criminals and making Indiana County a safe place to raise your family, I also have extensive experience in family law, which is the area of law the vacant courtroom will hear.”
That includes many years as a family advocate with Children and Youth Services — including cases which deals with intense family law issues.
“This means I have helped to make sure the justice system acts in the best interest of minors and keeps them safe, protected and gives them a chance to succeed,” Force said.
“I have an extensive private practice focused on family law, and I am best equipped to handle this role as our next judge. Lastly, being the only woman running helps give me a different perspective when it comes to the justice system. While I am a tough on crime prosecutor, I also possess the temperament and compassion needed to deal with the difficult cases you face as a judge.”
