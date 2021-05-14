Jesse Collier, 28, is unopposed — and the only name on the ballot — for the Republican nomination for two seats on Indiana Borough Council in the Second Ward.
Collier said he decided to run for council “to help ensure that the duties of our council are handled responsibly.” He said he’s made a living and built a reputation around a commitment to honesty, and that he intends to work toward unity and progress for the residents of Ward 2, should he be elected.
Collier has a high school diploma, Class of 2011 from Indiana Area High School, as well as sales and business management experience as a sales consultant at Delaney Automotive Group in Indiana.
“Spending six years as a sales consultant has helped me to recognize many things about myself as well as the people that I have assisted,” Collier said. “One core principle that has allowed me to find success in sales is honesty. Whether or not a deal is made, the gesture of honesty is always appreciated. When honesty is recognized a bond is built through trust. People genuinely appreciate it. Each time a person reaches out to me several years later or has decided to refer another person to me, it is a reflection of that bond. It is something that I value very much.”