JIM SHAFFER, 43, of Indiana, resides with his wife Randi, her two sons who attend Indiana schools (his two daughters live outside the district), and their soon-to-be adopted infant daughter. He is an emergency room physician for Acute Care Solutions, the provider of ER physicians to hospitals in Indiana, Kittanning and Clarion.
Shaffer said he and his wife sought out the Indiana Area School District when they married because of its high rankings and recognition. But he believes other districts are catching up.
“Now, it has definitely plateaued … while others have improved slightly. It is not as clear cut as it once was. … Early on, you want to give kids an opportunity to do whatever they want to do. If they’re bound for college or a professional career that requires a degree, prepare them for that. If they’re not – I think there’s still some stigma that if you’re not bound for college, then you’re not achieving and that needs to be quashed,” he said. “There are people with great academics and they excel, but there are people who don’t … if they have a true mechanical mind and want to be hands on, I think that needs to be supported a little bit more.”
Shaffer said Eisenhower School needs the work required to house all fourth- and fifth-grade student and that Horace Mann School’s days are numbered.
“I went to Horace Mann from K-3 and it was rundown then. It’s a nice location but it has a lot of limitations based on just acreage, you have to build up if you are to house more students. I’ve never been in Eisenhower but it has a nice location and it has more land, you can expand it a little more readily,” he said. “Realistically, what can be improved? The long-term health of Horace Mann has always been in question. I think most people in the community understand that.
“Now there are only two grades housed there. Is someone going to buy a house in the borough for two grades, two years? I realistically don’t think that’s something that would be attractive to them. So, if you’re going to keep it, its going to need more years to it, but that requires redoing that building somehow, building it up. Without looking at all the technical specs, I don’t know whether that’s an option.”
“Make a nice borough school and keep Ben Franklin, modify and improve East Pike, same thing. Those locations work very well for this community. Horace Mann is historic but it is so outdated …it’s difficult to see that as a realistically functioning school 10 to 15 years from now.”
The teachers, Shaffer agreed, are the strength of the district, as are the athletic program extracurricular activities and foreign student exchange program.
On the campaign trail this spring, Shaffer said, money has been a top concern.
“I’ve talked to people who don’t have any kids in the district, they’re worried about their pocketbook, this is a depressed area. There are some candidates who are hinting at if not well known for raising taxes and spending. While that’s not always bad, these people focus on that and they don’t want it, they think that would be a death knell to a lot of aspects to this community,” he said.
Others have told him that the athletics program needs more support.
“That’s definitely a part of education, part of a student’s life at the school. When people come to the school, there should be a little envy in their eyes,” he said
Few voters mention the buildings or academics, but some just complained to him about the school board. “But the things they’re talking about really aren’t aimed at the school board. CDC, state guidelines, it was all COVID related,” he said. “It’s an easy whipping boy, you can look at the school board and say ‘this is your fault.’ When you start talking to them, they realize that they had to do that. You can’t go against state guidelines.”
Shaffer said no other candidate can match his understanding of the coronavirus outbreak.
“I think that my medical training for the life we still live in. COVID is a moving target and will be for the foreseeable future.”
Some decisions have been made based on fear rather than science, he said.
Shaffer said he wants to serve on the school board because he has a desire to see the community do better.
“I think its within my capabilities and skill set to help and improve the school district and if that helps everyone’ daily life, that’s reward enough.”