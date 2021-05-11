JULIA TRIMARCI CUCCARO, 60, of White Township, resides with her husband John. They have two adult children. She works as an attorney and serves as director of development for Sisters of Charity at Seton Hill University, Greensburg.
Cuccaro said the district has been constantly improving its efforts to prepare students for life beyond graduation.
“Certainly, terrific partnerships have been helpful, for example Indiana County Technology Center; that really provides pathways to success that are not the traditional college bound student but certainly prepare them for great jobs,” she said. “I sat on the ICTC board for two years and it was an eye-opening experience. The dual enrollment program is one way that we have improved for someone who wants to get some college but not the four years. They can do a dual enrollment program at Westmoreland County Community College. They have an advanced technology plan, and ICTC can offer these sorts of specialized degrees and I think it’s terrific.”
Cuccaro said Eisenhower Elementary School is in a position for significant improvement including the plan for reconfiguration of the offices and entrance for safety and security, which had been on the table long before the April 16 fire.
“Eisenhower is a beautiful school and it was well built in the 1950s. … The fire came along (and) it has given us an opportunity … and we have made some early fundamental decisions to do a handsome overhaul of that building. I cannot say when we will reopen – as soon as possible, depending on how much work we do,” she said.
Intangibles, such as the district’s good reputation for excellence in athletics, art and drama, are the district’s calling card, Cuccaro said. “I think our district has a strong identity of striving for excellence. The thing is that our district does not sit back on its laurels and tries to continue to grow,” she said. “The enthusiasm of the faculty, the maintenance staff and the nurses especially during the pandemic – their dedication and commitment was one of the best in the state.”
In the campaign this spring, Cuccaro said voters have been most concerned with the economy, tax rates and recovery from the pandemic. “The news about the university has been of great concern. You’ve seen some deterioration in the tax base. People aren’t earning a lot on their savings and there’s concern that we don’t allow hard earned tax dollars to be misspent. That’s a large group of people and I respect that,” she said. “The other thing I am hearing, primarily from parents, is post-pandemic learning, in terms of what kind of product will be offered. Will there be more synchronous learning? How we’re going to work that into our schedules. Many have struggled with having kids at home. One of the ways the board has responded is in the enhanced summer learning program and we’ve made the cost very affordable. I hope people will take advantage of it. We have to get back to the business of making sure these kids get caught up.”
Her passion for education and professional background in finance are Cuccaro’s strengths as a director, she said.
“I’ve spent a lot of my professional life in educational organizations, I sat on board of Seton Hill University and now on board of the Finnegan Foundation, which awards summer internships to college students,” she said. “I deeply care about these children; they are our most precious resource in this county. You cannot argue otherwise.”
She said instituting financial controls helped end a cycle of property tax rate increases that frustrated taxpayers. “We were looking, before I came onto the board, at constant 2, 2.5, 3 percent tax increases every year. It was getting hard on the tax base. What could we do to bring discipline and control to that process so we could figure out what we could do with what we have and not go back to the taxpayer asking for the next handout?” she said. “We figured out how to do a lot of cost controls, we figured out how to open alternate revenue streams.”
Cuccaro said the desire to do good for the community is a motive she shares with others on the school board.
“It’s a lot of work, I’m not going to kid you. I have enjoyed being on this school board. The time kind of passes and I don’t notice it,” she said. “But this board has been able to build consensus. We certainly don’t always agree … but we all love Indiana, Pa., we all like our community very much. And if we want to be good stewards of this district, we learn to get along. That’s what adults do. It’s just worked very well ... and I think we all respect each other.”