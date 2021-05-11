JUSTIN REESE, 18, of White Township, resides with his father; he has an older adult sister. He is a senior at Indiana Area Senior High School and has been accepted to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania in the fall. Reese acknowledged that the school district makes efforts to direct graduating seniors to plan for non-college paths.
“It’s been tradition even at IHS for the district to encourage four-year college for everyone post-graduation, but I think we have taken great steps in the district in encouraging students to make their post-graduations plans best suited for them, whether that’s a four-year college, a trade school, or entering the work force,” he said. “Obviously, a four-year college isn’t for everyone, and we’ve made great strides with initiatives at the high school for our counseling office. I would like to see those increase and get rid of the stigma that in order for you to be successful you have to attend a four-year college because it’s not the reality.”
Reese said he supports improvements to the existing school buildings.
“I think our neighborhood schools are serviceable and fill needs for our community and I think that they need to be protected at all costs,” he explained. “I’ve heard countless stories about families coming to Indiana for the academics but then leaving because of physical state of the schools.
“We have beautiful buildings in this district; they just need work and, honestly, we have the money for it. We have a great academics and education program but we have got to invest in our buildings if we plan on keeping them around — which myself and the majority of the public support.”
Asked what attribute of Indiana Area School District would meet the proverb “if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it,” Reese suggested the academic program.
“I truly believe, I think our district is far from broken. We have an incredible, top state-rated education in academics,” he said. “But our schools are quite literally physically broken. So, responsible and valuable improvements to the buildings and their infrastructure will help preserve that great education and academics. “The curriculum and teacher as well, the educators,” he agreed, are superior at IASD.
Not unlike other candidates for the school board, Reese said voters have asked him to hold tax rates down if he is elected.
“I think stakeholders almost always will bring up property taxes as their biggest priority and biggest concern when it comes to the school board, but it’s a bigger picture than that – it’s a bigger issue than that,” he said. “It’s more about what that tax money is being used for. Our district has a large budget and we have no real need to raise taxes for our working constituents. As a school board director, I’m going to ensure that our tax money is used effectively and responsibly, so we don’t come running to the taxpayers for more money.”
At age 18, Reese stands out as the youngest of the candidates. He said his distinction lies in his immediate position in education.
“I’ve spent the past 13½ years of my life in the school receiving a great education. I’ve been a student in three of our schools, but I have enjoyed time in all of our schools,” Reese said. “I’ve received a great education but that’s not to say that our district is perfect. Through my time in the buildings, I have heard concerns of teachers, administrators, students and taxpayers. I have personally seen the problems that they face. I know that I can leverage my decade of experience with the district to support the schools that I grew up in.”
Reese said his view as a student drives him to make a commitment to serving on the school board.
“I received my education from these schools. I want to see education improve, I want to see academics improve, and I’ve seen the problems that our district faces, especially when it comes to financing and financially supporting different academic groups and extracurriculars. I think I have my priorities lined up more so than other candidates or current school board members.”