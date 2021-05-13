Former Indiana County District Attorney Patrick Dougherty, 47, touts his passion about the legal system, and his experience.
“With the challenges of COVID-19 the next judge needs to be able to step in and get right to work,” Dougherty said.
“My courtroom experience is unmatched, whether it is criminal jury trials, civil litigation or family law,” he went on. “Since 2002, you would be hard pressed to find a lawyer who has spent more time in the courtroom than I have. I have handled all types of criminal matters ranging from murder to speeding tickets.”
His background includes a diploma from Indiana Area Senior High School in 1992, a bachelor of arts degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1997, and a degree in 2000 from Duquesne University School of Law. He also had summer work in 1998 with the homicide prosecution unit of the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and in 1999 as a legal intern for federal Appeals Court Judge Timothy L. Lewis.
He also worked in 1999 and 2000 in the Office of Disciplinary Counsel of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, and in 2000 and 2001 as a judicial law clerk in the Indiana County Court of Common Pleas.
In 2001 he joined the Law Office of Michael S. Delaney, later known as Delaney, Dougherty & Fritz PC, during his 10 years there.
“(I) handled (a) wide array of civil litigation matters, including family law, adoptions, oil and gas, property issues, personal injury, municipal law and estates,” Dougherty said.
He also was an assistant district attorney from 2002 to 2008 when Robert S. Bell was Indiana County district attorney, first assistant district attorney from 2008 to 2011 when Thomas M. Bianco was DA, then the county’s chief prosecutor from 2012 to 2020.
There, he also supervised a staff of 13; chaired the Indiana County Criminal Justice Advisory Board; and served on the board of directors of the Pennsylvania District Attorney’s Institute and the executive committee of the Pennsylvania District Attorney’s Association.
“Working hand in hand with Judge (Michael T.) Clark to form the Indiana County Veteran’s Treatment Court allowed me to work with all the different stakeholders to develop a system that is fair to all the participants,” Dougherty recalled.
He also served on the county Prison Board, Parole Board and Drug Treatment Court, and from 2015 to 2016 was an adjunct faculty member of IUP’s Criminology Department.
“I also worked as part of a team with the court and Indiana County Jail to create the booking center at the county jail, which enables those charged with crimes to be efficiently processed,” Dougherty said. “I also worked with the Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission and the court to institute many programs at the Indiana County Jail to address drug addiction.”
He also worked with the Alice Paul House and Indiana County Child Advocacy Center and the court to develop and implement the use of video technology to allow children of tender years to testify via closed circuit television to lessen the trauma of facing the defendant in open court.
“It is about the citizens of Indiana County,” he went on. “Common Pleas Court can have a large influence on people’s lives. I understand the toll that being involved with the system can have on families, victims, criminals. My goal is to utilize my over 20 years of courtroom experience to ensure that everyone is treated with fairness and respect and most importantly that the law is followed.”
Since leaving office, Dougherty has his own law office, is an instructor at the IUP Criminal Justice Training Center and has continued his community service, which began with a stint from 2003 to 2005 on the Indiana County United Way Board of Directors, his being a founding member of Indiana County Camp Cadet, his serving with Indiana First Down Boosters as a youth football commissioner, with Indiana Little League as a coach, and with the Indiana Senior High Baseball Boosters as president.
He’s served with the ARC Communities Disability Workgroup, Child Advocacy Center Advisory Board, Grocers Fight Cancer and the Knights of Columbus.
“If elected, I will always follow the law as written by the legislature,” Dougherty pledged.
“A judge is not vested with the power to make new law from the bench but is to follow the laws enacted. I vow to work hard and always look to improve how the court can work more efficiently for the citizens.”
More information about his campaign is available at doughertyforjudge.com and on Facebook.