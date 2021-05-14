Challenging two incumbents in Indiana Borough’s Ward 2 is Shavonne Arthurs, an Indiana native who has made her mark as an educator about criminal justice.
“I decided to run because I love our town,” Arthurs, 37, said.
“My husband and I chose to stay in Indiana to raise our son. We value the area and enjoy the small, tight-knit community.”
She’s married to fellow Indiana Area High School alumnus Jason Stiteler.
“We chose to stay in our local community and build a family with our son, Chase,” Arthurs said.
She’s an assistant professor of Criminal Justice at Seton Hill University in Greensburg, following a stint as an advisement and teaching assistant at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
“Voters should choose me because I promise to have the interests of the community at heart when making decisions,” Arthurs said. “There are many unique characteristics and opinions in our community which is what makes Indiana special. I have passion and community investment needed to push the borough down a positive path for the future.”
As illustrated in her campaign Facebook posts, Arthurs was recently given the chance to meet with a variety of candidates for Indiana and learn about their passions for the community.
“A very diverse group across party lines coming together to chat,” she posted.
“This is the growth and path forward I want to see for Indiana. Coming together for the common good.”
She’s running after a year difficult in many aspects for Indiana, including the damage to small business and educational opportunities for kids.
“My parents are long standing small business owners, along with many of our close friends,” Arthurs said.
“I want to invest in a better and stronger future for them and for my son. The town has provided a safe and enriching environment for me and I want to be a part of the same type of re-imagined environment looking to the future.”
She also expressed her interest in preserving historical aspects of the community.
She posted that she and her husband “have grown up seeing the benefits Indiana has to offer” and “want to ensure our son Chase has not only the same positive experiences we have had, but new opportunities to shape Indiana for the next generation.”
Meanwhile, Arthurs has made a mark in academia, with a bachelor of arts degree in psychology and a bachelor of science degree in forensic science from Duquesne University, as well as a master of science degree in forensic science from Duquesne, a master of science degree in psychology from Arizona State University, and a doctorate in criminology from IUP.
“I currently hold positions on executive boards for my field,” Arthurs said. “I am the secretary for the Northeastern Association of Criminal Justice Sciences and president of the Pennsylvania Association of Criminal Justice Educators. Additionally, for one of our national organizations (Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences (ACJS) I am the current chair of the Teaching, Learning, and Scholarship section and the treasurer/secretary for the Drug and Alcohol Abuse section.
She’s been involved on these executive boards in various capacities for the past five years. Meanwhile, she is hoping to become involved on Indiana Borough Council.
“I look forward to learning more from the voices in our community,” she posted on Facebook in March. “My goal as a future borough council member is to reflect the values and community environment desired from local residents.”