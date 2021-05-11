SUSAN RIEG, 61, of White Township, resides with her husband, Mike, and their dog Lucy. She will retire June 18 as a professor in the Department of Professional Studies in Education at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She formerly was a teacher in Indiana Area School District and principal of East Pike Elementary School.
Rieg said the Indiana district already does an excellent job of preparing students to achieve their best path in life.
“In my opinion, I think IASD does an excellent job of preparing students. They have an excellent graduation rate. Graduates seem to be making an impact in their professions. I read about the graduates in the Gazette all the time as leaders in their fields, and I know many of our graduates have made excellent teachers. I see that first hand … through our programs at IUP,” she said. “What we need to do is continue to offer a well-rounded curriculum that includes literacy and STEAM, because we definitely want to include a strong arts program. We want to continue preparing students for Indiana County Technology Center. We need people who are in the trades. But the overarching picture, we need to teach our graduates how to be problem solvers. To teach them how to be loving and accepting and loving of others who do not look like them or don’t have some of the same beliefs or think like they do.”
In grading the Indiana school buildings, Rieg said she wants to study their conditions and district finances, but lamented that none of the elementary schools are accessible to all people with disabilities.
“I think we need to make sure all our buildings are ADA compliant. We need to make sure there’s proper air circulation and ventilation, especially coming off a global pandemic,” she said. “We have to think about and take a really hard look at the short term and long-term financial implications of repairing schools vs closing schools vs a brand-new school building.”
The Indiana Area School District faculty, like most candidates said, is the greatest asset of the district, Rieg said. “My opinion is, hands down, the teachers … the strongest asset of the district. I think the district does a good job of hiring high quality teachers who are passionate about the profession, are passionate about their subject and content matter, and are compassionate for the students and families that they serve.”
The curriculum, athletic programs and extracurricular opportunities also rank high in Rieg’s opinion. During the course of the campaign, Rieg said, more voters have been concerned with the schools bouncing back from restrictions of the pandemic,
“Children are resilient. I think our teachers are well equipped to handle the needs of the students, but I think there will be some repercussions with young children – their physical, mental heath, their health and wellness. More and more students are experiencing stress, anxiety, emotional issues. Teachers are experiencing those.”
She said her response would be a research-driven call to hire more teachers, reduce class sizes in kindergarten through eighth grades and give students proper social and emotional support.
She said voters also have asked how the schools could teach children to be a part of the solution to racial strife seen in the nation. Rieg said her life of educational experience and a variety of views make her a standout candidate for the board.
“I would say my background and experience in education. I’m 61, I started school when I was five. I’ve been either going to school, teaching school, leading a school or teaching people how to be teachers and school administrators. I have worked with Pennsylvania Department of Education very closely in my roles at IUP so I have a good handle on things happening at the state level and how it impacts our teacher preparation programs but also our k to 12 schools.”
Rieg said she is eager to serve on the board in appreciation for the opportunities the district provided to her. “I’m a lifelong educator and lifelong proponent of public education, I believe in my retirement this will be a terrific way to give back not only to the community but to the school district where I launched my career,” she said.
“I’m not afraid of work. Ask anyone who has been my superior, they know I work 10 hours a day, 12 hours a day, as many hours as it takes to get the job done. In my retirement, I will have those hours. It’s my way to stay involved in education and I feel I can make a difference in the lives of students and families.”